Class of 2028 OL ‘Would Be a Good Fit’ for Iowa State Football

In the short time that Jimmy Rogers has been head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones football program, a few things have become clear in how he wants to build this roster for the future.

The first order of business when he arrived was getting things in order in the trenches. Iowa State doesn’t have a single starter from its offensive line in 2025 returning in 2026; they all exhausted eligibility or entered the transfer portal.

Rogers put an emphasis on that positional group in the transfer portal, bringing in a ton of players who will compete for roles on game day. Offensive linemen have also been at the forefront of the recruiting effort thus far.

One player who could eventually call Ames home is Carter Barrett. An offensive lineman in the Class of 2028, he believes he would fit in well with the Cyclones should he decide to play collegiately for Rogers.

Iowa State makes great impression on Carter Barrett

Dowling Catholic offensive lineman Carter Barrett poses for a portrait on Aug. 26, 2025, at Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. | Ayrton Breckenridge/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I feel like I would be a good fit," he said via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "It is local and I've started to build a good relationship with the staff."

A product of Des Moines Dowling Catholic, Barrett was recently hosted for an unofficial visit at Iowa State. He has all of the tools to become a future star in the trenches, being listed at 6-foot-6.

247 Composite Rankings view him very highly. He is a four-star player with a 0.9311 rating. He landed just outside of the top 100 prospects in the class, coming in at No. 105. He is the No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 2 player in Iowa.

"My visit to Iowa State was good," Barrett told Cyclone Alert via text message. "It was my first time getting to watch the new staff."

The previous coaching staff, led by head coach Matt Campbell, had Barrett as an emerging priority target before he left for the Penn State Nittany Lions. Now, Rogers and his staff, namely offensive line coach Jake Thornton, are picking up right where the previous regime left off.

And, they are making a great impression in their first interactions with the Des Moines Dowling Catholic product.

"I learned the culture they are creating and how everything words for them," Barrett said. "The main thing I took away was how physical (they are in practice) and their energy."

Iowa State certainly has its work cut out for it to secure a commitment from the talented offensive lineman down the road. He already has 19 scholarship offers, all of which are from Power Four programs in the SEC, Big 12 and Big Ten.

It won’t be easy, but Thornton will be key to selling Barrett on Ames, and his first look at practice went a long way in impressing him.

"I learned the culture they are creating and how everything words for them," Barrett said. "The main thing I took away was how physical (they are in practice) and their energy."

His quickness and agility, combined with great size and strength, make Barrett a sought-after product. Getting him on the Cyclones would go a long way to Rogers succeeding in his plan to build the roster from the inside out.