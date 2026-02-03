Iowa State Cyclones Joining Mix for Class of 2027 Missouri Wide Receiver

The Iowa State Cyclones have been hard at work the last few weeks with new head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff restocking a roster that saw as much attrition this offseason as any in the country.

More than 50 players entered the transfer portal early in the offseason, and a 22-player Class of 2026 on Signing Day later dwindled down to six. In response, the football staff quickly got to work, adding nearly 50 players from the portal and adding almost 20 to the Class of 2026.

The roster looks set for this fall, and Rogers is now turning his attention to the future of Iowa State. There is work to do with the Class of 2027, and the Cyclones are looking to make up for lost time.

Their most recent order of business was getting into the mix for wide receiver Chris Harris Jr. A product from Lee’s Summit West High School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, who revealed that he recently received an offer from Iowa State.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars wide receivers coach Derrick Sherman against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wide receivers coach Derrick Sherman was sent to visit Lee’s Summit West last week, rekindling a connection with the talented offensive playmaker since the coaching change occurred.

“I’ve been in contact with Iowa State for about a year and a half now, but when the new coaching staff came in, I lost contact with them until recently,” said Harris Jr., via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report. “Me and Coach (Derrick) Sherman had connected for the past two weeks, and I just got the offer.”

Harris’s stock has been on the rise after a strong junior season in high school. The Cyclones are the fifth Power Four school to make him an offer, which includes three Big 12 rivals: the Missouri Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Kansas State Wildcats and Cincinnati Bearcats.

Listed at 6 feet tall and 175 pounds, he was a big play machine for Lee’s Summit this past season. He caught 57 passes for 929 yards, averaging a healthy 17.4 yards per reception.

A true dual-threat, he is as dangerous as a ball carrier as he is a pass catcher. Harris added 42 rushes for 366 yards, scoring 16 total touchdowns.

That versatility is something the Iowa State coaches are excited about.

“They liked my speed, ability to run routes and ball tracking,” Harris Jr. said. “I think I’d fit well at ISU, because Coach Sherman told me the wide receivers there are going to have to be able to line up anywhere. That’s what I like to do.”

Harris is at least the second wide receiver in the Class of 2027 that the Cyclones have been connected to, along with Landon Blum of Woodbine High School in Iowa.

