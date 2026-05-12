DJ Hunter Shares Opinion on Iowa State Football Staff, Players

The Iowa State Cyclones hosted several recruits in recent weeks during their spring session of practices and showcase game.

One of the players whom people are keeping a close eye on is quarterback DJ Hunter. A three-star player in the Class of 2027, he was originally committed to the Kentucky Wildcats but reopened his recruitment following a coaching change.

The Cyclones are one of the teams that are pursuing him, and a strong impression was made when he visited Ames. One of the most impactful things was getting the opportunity to meet with players on the team.

“I got to meet with some of the players after the spring game and hang out with them, see how they are,” Hunter said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “They’re all really good people in general. They’re welcoming there. They introduced me to everybody. I had a good time.”

Iowa State made great impression with DJ Hunter

Oct 23, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; General view of helmet used by Iowa State Cyclones against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Building bonds like that with players who are already on the team certainly bodes well for Iowa State’s odds of securing a commitment from the Buford High School product.

He also paid a lot of attention to the quarterback group during his visit there. Jaylen Raynor, a transfer from the Arkansas State Red Wolves who is expected to be the team’s starter under center, especially caught the attention of Hunter.

“It’s a lot of decisiveness that comes with it and just being able to know what you’re doing and being able to make the throws and operate the offense,” he said. “I thought they were consistent every drive with it.”

In addition to watching and getting to interact with the players on the team, Hunter met with members of the coaching staff. His interaction with quarterbacks coach Keith Heckendorf and head coach Jimmy Rogers was positive.

The staff made it clear how much they valued Hunter, admitting he is the top guy on their board and they would love to bring him in.

“I loved getting to meet the coaches and just seeing how they run things, which was another big part of it. I really liked that about Iowa State. Seeing the offense was huge, because I think I can fit into it with how my playing style is.”

After being the backup for Oregon Ducks commit Dayton Raiola last season, Hunter is ready to take over as the starting quarterback during his senior year. Big things could be on the horizon after he completed 16-of-24 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns while adding three more touchdowns on the ground.

It is easy to see why Iowa State and so many other programs are highly invested in the talented Buford product.