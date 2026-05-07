Four-Star Class of 2027 Small Forward Commits to Iowa State Basketball

There is a lot that the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has been able to do well under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, but one standout area of expertise has been the ability to recruit.

Year after year, the Cyclones are restocking talent on the roster, whether it is via high school recruits or players in the transfer portal. Otzelberger and his staff have an incredible ability to pinpoint players who fit perfectly into their scheme, helping them take their game to another level.

The next player who will be looking to continue the trend is Donovan Davis. A four-star small forward from Freedom High School has committed to Iowa State, selecting them out of a group of five finalists that included the Wisconsin Badgers, Marquette Golden Eagles, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Iowa Hawkeyes.

This is a huge addition for the Cyclones for several reasons, one of the biggest being that they still can succeed on the recruiting trail even without assistant coach JR Blount. He was the primary recruiter of Davis, but he is no longer on Otzelberger’s staff after accepting the head coaching job with the San Diego Toreros.

Donovan Davis commits to Iowa State

Freedom High School's Donovan Davis (24) against Little Chute High School during their boys basketball game in Freedom, Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Freedom defeated Little Chute 65-56. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Locking in a commitment from Davis despite losing Blount in the middle of the recruitment is an impressive feat by Otzelberger and his staff.

Another reason landing Davis is so important is that it continues to solidify their standing in Wisconsin. Even without Blount’s influence, they are still securing commitments from top players in the state.

It is a pipeline that has been very bountiful for Iowa State. Davis joins a long list of Wisconsin natives to commit to the Cyclones under Otzelberger that includes Tyrese Hunter, Milan Momcilovic, Omaha Biliew, Jamarion Batemon and Xzavion Mitchell, who were all top 100 recruits, just like the Freedom High School product is.

NEWS: Donovan Davis, Rivals’ No. 31 overall recruit in the 2027 class, has committed to Iowa State, he told @Rivals.



The 6-7 forward becomes one of the highest-ranked players to choose the Cyclones in the modern recruiting era. https://t.co/a1wRWB22N9 pic.twitter.com/iagJrQlbqq — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 7, 2026

He is an elite prospect, earning a rating of 94 from Rivals and 92 from 247Sports. Both outlets have him ranked inside the top 10 of small forwards in the Class of 2027 and as a top-three player in Wisconsin. Rivals has him No. 31 nationally and 247Sports has him at No. 42.

The stat sheet was stuffed by him during his junior year, averaging 21.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists while making nearly 70% of his shot attempts.

Davis is the second player to commit to the Cyclones in the Class of 2027. He joins shooting guard Josiah Harrington, another four-star player who is an in-state recruit from North Scott High School who has been committed to Iowa State since Sept. 26, 2024.