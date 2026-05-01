Iowa State Basketball Recruit Donovan Davis Shares Commitment Date

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has received plenty of great news in recent weeks.

Despite losing a ton of talent from the 2025-26 roster to graduation and the transfer portal, the Cyclones were able to restock their roster in the portal themselves. Five new additions are coming to Ames: Jaquan Johnson, Ryan Prather Jr., Leon Bond III, Taj Manning and Tre Singleton.

A strong four-player Class of 2026 is also joining the program with Christian Wiggins, Yusef Gray Jr., Jackson Kiss and Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan. Iowa State is hoping to keep the positive momentum coming with Class of 2027 small forward, Donovan Davis.

The Freedom High School product wrapped up his official visits when he was on campus with the Cyclones. And now, he has revealed when he will make his final decision on where to commit.

When Will Donovan Davis announce his commitment?

Freedom forward Donovan Davis (24) goes to the basket past Brookfield Central forward Henry Gruetzmacher (31) in the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin. Freedom won, 74-58. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As shared by Joe Tipton of On3/Rivals on X, Davis will make his announcement on May 6. He is down to his final five schools: Iowa State, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Wisconsin Badgers, Marquette Golden Eagles and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Those were the five schools that he took official visits to during 17 days in April. This is a major decision that will impact all five programs in some fashion because he is one of the most highly-regarded recruits in the Class of 2027.

A four-star prospect, Rivals has him as the No. 32-ranked player overall, coming in at No. 10 amongst players at his position and No. 3 in the state of Wisconsin.

A self-proclaimed inside-out scorer, he can make an impact at every level of the court offensively. He has been working tirelessly to improve his shooting and wants to become a better all-around player.

NEWS: Donovan Davis, Rivals’ No. 32 overall recruit in the 2027 class, is down to five schools and will announce his college commitment on May 6th, he told @Rivals. ⁰⁰The 6-7 forward will decide between Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State, Marquette, and Wisconsin.… pic.twitter.com/Vv0hExUcKx — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 1, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds, he has the size and length to be an impact player on the defensive end as well. He possesses positional versatility, and once he gets stronger at the college level, he will be able to defend frontcourt players as well.

As things currently stand, Rivals Predictions has the Cyclones as heavy favorites to secure a commitment from Davis. They have been given an 80.7% chance, with Wisconsin being second with 6.4%.

If Iowa State can secure Davis, that would give them two four-star players in the Class of 2027. Josiah Harrington, a four-star in-state shooting guard from North Scott High School with a 93.48 rating, has been committed to the program since Sept. 26, 2024.