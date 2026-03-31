Iowa State Basketball at End of Donovan Davis Visit Dates

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team is going to have a lot of work to do with its roster this offseason.

Five seniors on the roster have exhausted eligibility: Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, Nate Heise, Eric Mulder and Dominick Nelson. Milan Momcilovic has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, but could remove his name from consideration and return for his senior year.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger will also be doing recruiting without the help of his top assistant, JR Blount, for the first time during his tenure with Iowa State. The San Diego Toreros hired Blount as their head coach.

With a strong Class of 2026 already in place, attention will turn to the transfer portal and Class of 2027. One of the players whom the Cyclones are pursuing is Donovan Davis, but they are going to have to wait their turn when it comes to hosting him for an official visit.

When is Donovan Davis visiting Iowa State?

Freedom High School's Donovan Davis (24) is fouled by Milwaukee Academy of Science's Devin Brown (12) during the WIAA Division 3 state championship game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Milwaukee Academy of Science won the game, 57-54. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

April is going to be a busy month for the Freedom High School product. He has five official visits set up, with his trip to Ames set for April 29.

Before that, he will visit four other Power Conference schools, starting with the Wisconsin Badgers on April 13. On April 15, he will visit the Cyclones’ biggest rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Marquette Golden Eagles will host him on April 19 and the Nebraska Cornhuskers have a date set for April 20.

This is going to be a hotly contested recruiting race for Davis, who is viewed as a priority target for all five programs, per Dushawn London of ScoutHoops.com.

With a fully open recruitment and no deadline to make a decision, every team is going to have a chance to convince him why he should start his collegiate career with them.

NEWS: Donovan Davis, the No. 42 overall prospect in the class of 2027, has locked in five official visits in April, he tells @247Sports



Story: https://t.co/wY0BzPjM7B pic.twitter.com/JbaeMq0SKp — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) March 29, 2026

It will be interesting to see how the Blount departure from the Iowa State coaching staff impacts their pursuit of Davis. He was the primary recruiter but will now be leading the San Diego program as the head coach.

That doesn’t necessarily mean he will start pursuing Davis for the Toreros, but the Cyclones' relationship with him will certainly be impacted one way or the other.

For now, Rivals does believe Iowa State is in the lead to land a commitment from him. Their prediction is 37.9% for Iowa State, 22.3% for Wisconsin, 14.5% for Marquette, 12.1% for Iowa and 12.1% for Nebraska.

A four-star recruit, Davis has an 89.55 industry ranking, coming in at No. 82 nationally, No. 18 amongst small forwards and No. 2 in the state of Wisconsin. Rivals is the highest on him, giving him a 94 ranking, good enough for No. 20 overall, No. 7 amongst players at his position and No. 2 in the state.