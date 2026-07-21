Iowa State Basketball Class of 2027 Commits Highly Regarded
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Under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has always fared well on the recruiting trail, whether it be the transfer portal or bringing in talent from the high school ranks.
He and the coaching staff have done a wonderful job of identifying players who will fit in their system and be able to blossom and develop into great college basketball players. Sometimes those players aren’t the most highly-ranked prospects, but Otzelberger gets the most out of his players.
That is what makes the Cyclones’ Class of 2027 so exciting. Not only does the trio of Donovan Davis, Jack Kohnen and Josiah Harrington look like fits for the Iowa State scheme, but they are highly ranked recruits.
Most outlets rank all three well inside the top 100 in their class. There are even some, such as 247Sports, who have their Class of 2027 currently being ranked No. 1 in the country. While there are plenty of five-star recruits remaining on the board who will shift the rankings, the Cyclones are in a great spot.
Iowa State recruits highly ranked by The Field of 68
One of the outlets that holds their commits in high regard is the Field of 68. Following the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, they shared their rankings for the top 68 players in the Class of 2027. Iowa State is leading the way with three players from the top 68 committed to them.
The only other team with multiple commitments from players on The Field of 68’s list is the Purdue Boilermakers, who landed center Isaiah Hill, who is No. 35, and point guard Kevin Savage, who is No. 39.
For Iowa State, the highest-ranked player is Davis, who comes in at No. 22. Listed as a wing/power forward, he just missed out on receiving a five-star ranking from the Field of 68; the top 20 players are all five-star recruits.
Coming in at No. 50 was Kohnen, who is listed as a wing. His sharp-shooting skills were on display all summer, which has naturally brought about some comparisons to Milan Momcilovic after his record-setting 2025-26 campaign.
Last but not least is Harrington, who is also listed as a wing and lands at No. 52. An in-state recruit as a native of North Scott, he had a wonderful bounce-back summer after injury caused him to miss the entire AAU season in 2025.
All three players have unique, versatile skill sets that should enable them to share the court not only with each other but also with any combination of teammates. The trio gets after it on both ends of the court as well, providing an impact with their scoring prowess and ability to shut opponents down defensively.
The future is looking incredibly bright in Ames under Otzelberger.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.