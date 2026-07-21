Iowa State Basketball Class of 2027 Commits Highly Regarded

Under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has always fared well on the recruiting trail, whether it be the transfer portal or bringing in talent from the high school ranks.

He and the coaching staff have done a wonderful job of identifying players who will fit in their system and be able to blossom and develop into great college basketball players. Sometimes those players aren’t the most highly-ranked prospects, but Otzelberger gets the most out of his players.

That is what makes the Cyclones’ Class of 2027 so exciting. Not only does the trio of Donovan Davis, Jack Kohnen and Josiah Harrington look like fits for the Iowa State scheme, but they are highly ranked recruits.

Most outlets rank all three well inside the top 100 in their class. There are even some, such as 247Sports, who have their Class of 2027 currently being ranked No. 1 in the country. While there are plenty of five-star recruits remaining on the board who will shift the rankings, the Cyclones are in a great spot.

Iowa State recruits highly ranked by The Field of 68

Team Herro Donovan Davis (21) dribbles as Florida Rebels Nijaun Harris (6) defends during the Florida Rebels and Team Herro semifinal basketball game at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday, July 18, 2026. The Florida Rebels won 84-76 and advance to the championship tomorrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the outlets that holds their commits in high regard is the Field of 68. Following the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, they shared their rankings for the top 68 players in the Class of 2027. Iowa State is leading the way with three players from the top 68 committed to them.

The only other team with multiple commitments from players on The Field of 68’s list is the Purdue Boilermakers, who landed center Isaiah Hill, who is No. 35, and point guard Kevin Savage, who is No. 39.

For Iowa State, the highest-ranked player is Davis, who comes in at No. 22. Listed as a wing/power forward, he just missed out on receiving a five-star ranking from the Field of 68; the top 20 players are all five-star recruits.

Coming in at No. 50 was Kohnen, who is listed as a wing. His sharp-shooting skills were on display all summer, which has naturally brought about some comparisons to Milan Momcilovic after his record-setting 2025-26 campaign.

🚨 2027 HS TOP 68 RANKINGS 🚨



Here’s a look at the top high school prospects in the 2027 class 🔥



Who do you think is the No. 1 player in the class? 🤔



🎥: https://t.co/ZudMJR2QCY pic.twitter.com/lR9ZkVfhl3 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) July 21, 2026

Last but not least is Harrington, who is also listed as a wing and lands at No. 52. An in-state recruit as a native of North Scott, he had a wonderful bounce-back summer after injury caused him to miss the entire AAU season in 2025.

All three players have unique, versatile skill sets that should enable them to share the court not only with each other but also with any combination of teammates. The trio gets after it on both ends of the court as well, providing an impact with their scoring prowess and ability to shut opponents down defensively.

The future is looking incredibly bright in Ames under Otzelberger.