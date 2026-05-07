Iowa State Basketball Class of 2027 Is Best in the Country

The Iowa State Cyclones have never been particularly known for their recruiting efforts.

Despite being a great Big 12 program and one of the best in the country, they have never really dominated their recruiting. It appears that the majority of their success has stemmed from either the transfer portal or positive developments on campus. But that’s all changing.

Iowa State just picked up a commitment from Donovan Davis. He’s ranked as the 41st best player in the country by 247 Sports, as well as the seventh best power forward in the country, and the second best overall player in Wisconsin.

It’s a massive commitment for the Cyclones overall. And oh yeah, he’s the second-best recruit to ever commit to play for Iowa State.

Iowa State has top ranked Class of 2027 in men's basketball

Freedom High School's Donovan Davis (24) shoots the ball against Milwaukee Academy of Science during the WIAA Division 3 state championship game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Milwaukee Academy of Science won the game, 57-54. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But it’s not their only signing of the cycle. It was back in 2024 when Iowa native Josiah Harrington also committed to the Cyclones. He’s the 45th best player in the country, the 10th best small forward, and the second best player in the state of Iowa.

The two combine to give Iowa State the No. 1 Class of 2027 in the nation, per 247Sports. It’s an unbelievable feat for a program like the Cyclones, which isn’t even known for its recruiting in general.

Now, Iowa State has a lot ahead of it. With a big season upcoming, the Cyclones hope to end their March disappointments and get to the top of college basketball, a prize they have been longing for for years now. Being right there, Iowa State just needs to get over the hump.

If things work out for the Cyclones next season, and they are able to reach greater heights, the recruiting class coming in should only get better, and potentially be the driving force into what could lead Iowa State into national title contention.

NEWS: Donovan Davis, Rivals’ No. 31 overall recruit in the 2027 class, has committed to Iowa State, he told @Rivals.



The 6-7 forward becomes one of the highest-ranked players to choose the Cyclones in the modern recruiting era. https://t.co/a1wRWB22N9 pic.twitter.com/iagJrQlbqq — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 7, 2026

Cyclones fans aren’t realizing what it really means to have the number one class in America. It’s not just a number, but proof that Iowa State really does have what it takes to compete with some of the best teams in the country.

While it’s not on the court just yet, bringing in the top players will lead to wins, even more than the 20 and 30-win seasons that they have been producing over the last few years. And Iowa State’s blueprint has already worked even without top talent.

The Cyclones future is really bright, and this Davis commitment improves the ceiling of Iowa State basketball vastly.