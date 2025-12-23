Iowa State Cyclones Coaches Keeping Close Contact With Class of 2027 Four-Star Player

Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger has done an incredible job turning around the men’s basketball team during his tenure.

He took over a team that went 2-22 in the season before his arrival. Immediately, he had the Cyclones back in the NCAA Tournament, making the field all four years he has been at the helm.

Iowa State looks well on its way to making it five consecutive tournament appearances with the start they have gotten off to in the 2025-26 campaign. Now the No. 3-ranked team in the country, the Cyclones look like a legitimate title contender.

A major reason that Otzelberger has found sustained success is how well he has done on the recruiting trail. He and his staff have done a wonderful job pinpointing the perfect fits for their scheme, both in the high school ranks and on the transfer portal.

Iowa State pursuing four-star forward Donovan Davis

Freedom High School's Donovan Davis (24) shoots the ball against Milwaukee Academy of Science during the WIAA Division 3 state championship game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Milwaukee Academy of Science won the game, 57-54. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Class of 2025 is providing an immediate impact, led by guard Killyan Toure. Off the bench, guard Jamarion Batemon and big man Dominykas Pleta are both growing into consistent roles.

Next year, Iowa State has another strong class coming into Ames. Forward Jackson Kiss, guards Yusef Gray Jr. and Christian Wiggins and international big man Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan provide a lot of upside and are considered one of the best classes in the country.

They will be looking to keep that going in the Class of 2027, pursuing some high-end talent once again. Four-star prospect Donovan Davis is someone the Cyclones have been in for quite a while and are giving a lot of attention to.

4 ⭐️ Donovan Davis ('27) will be unofficially visiting #Nebrasketball on Sunday, December 7th for the in-state rivalry game. pic.twitter.com/igyFGRAsBA — Pavelka’s Fat Uncle (@pavelkasuncle) November 18, 2025

Considered a top 30 prospect in the class, Iowa State has two visits planned for him during the season: their Big 12 opener against the West Virginia Mountaineers and later in the winter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Davis is so coveted by the Cyclones that he revealed multiple coaches are in contact with him constantly.

Iowa State coaches keeping in close contact with Donovan Davis

Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger calls a play during the second half against Long Beach State in the NCAA men’s basketball on Dec. 21, 2025, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Both TJ and JR (Blount) actually both called me (Sunday),” Davis said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report, part of the Rivals Network (subscription required). “JR calls me two or three times a week and then TJ probably calls me two to three times a week, usually before his games or before my games. It’s been nothing but good relationships and good talks with the staff and with all of them.”

It certainly sounds like Iowa State is building a great relationship with Davis, who recently got his junior season underway.

Alas, landing his commitment will have some challenges. He is being pursued by several high-major programs, including the Marquette Golden Eagles, Wisconsin Badgers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, California Golden Bears and Syracuse Orange.

The Cyclones are also in on fellow Class of 2027 four-star player, Baboucarr Ann.

