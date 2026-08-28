Iowa State Basketball Maintains Top Rank in Class of 2027
In this story:
The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has thrived on the recruiting trail under head coach T.J. Otzelberger.
They have turned Wisconsin into their best pipeline, continually securing commitments from top players in the state throughout Otzelberger's tenure. Jamarion Batemon and Xzavion Mitchell were both from the state in the Class of 2025. In the Class of 2026, Iowa State landed Yusef Gray Jr.
That trend is continuing with the Class of 2027, where the Cyclones have secured commitments from two Wisconsin natives: Donovan Davis and Jack Kohnen. Their third commit in the class, Josiah Harrington, is an in-state product from North Scott.
What separates those three from previous recruiting classes is that Otzelberger went to the top of the rankings to secure them. Even after an update was made to the player rankings by 247Sports, Iowa State still owns the No. 1-ranked class in the country.
Iowa State sticks at No. 1 in Class of 2027 rankings
It is still very early in the recruiting process, but all three players they have secured commitments from have four-star rankings. That ties the Wisconsin Badgers for the most in the Class of 2027 right now; the Purdue Boilermakers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Illinois Fighting Illini are he only other programs currently with multiple four-star commitments.
While the Cyclones’ class rank will almost certainly change, especially once five-star players begin to commit, they have brought in a group of players who can be the backbone of the program for years to come.
Even with the transfer portal being a prominent avenue for teams to build rosters and restock talent, high school recruiting is still imperative. Especially with the 5-for-5 eligibility rules kicking in, landing the right recruits has become even more important to sustainability.
Iowa State has strong trio for Class of 2027
Having Harrington, Davis and Kohnen locked in at this point is a major advantage for Iowa State. Knowing their Class of 2027 is pretty much set, they can already start to turn their focus to future classes, getting in early with players who are set to begin their junior years of high school.
In the latest update provided by 247Sports, the Cyclones trio all saw their rankings change. Harrington and Davis dropped a few spots, while Kohnen continued ascending in the Class of 2027.
It will be interesting to see what all three of them have in store for their senior years of high school basketball. Harrington will be looking to put a shaky Nike EYBL season behind him, while Davis and Kohnen will look to build upon very strong summers, likely facing off at some point again in Wisconsin.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.