Iowa State Basketball Maintains Top Rank in Class of 2027

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has thrived on the recruiting trail under head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

They have turned Wisconsin into their best pipeline, continually securing commitments from top players in the state throughout Otzelberger's tenure. Jamarion Batemon and Xzavion Mitchell were both from the state in the Class of 2025. In the Class of 2026, Iowa State landed Yusef Gray Jr.

That trend is continuing with the Class of 2027, where the Cyclones have secured commitments from two Wisconsin natives: Donovan Davis and Jack Kohnen. Their third commit in the class, Josiah Harrington, is an in-state product from North Scott.

What separates those three from previous recruiting classes is that Otzelberger went to the top of the rankings to secure them. Even after an update was made to the player rankings by 247Sports, Iowa State still owns the No. 1-ranked class in the country.

Iowa State sticks at No. 1 in Class of 2027 rankings

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger addresses the media after a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Tennessee State Tigers at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is still very early in the recruiting process, but all three players they have secured commitments from have four-star rankings. That ties the Wisconsin Badgers for the most in the Class of 2027 right now; the Purdue Boilermakers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Illinois Fighting Illini are he only other programs currently with multiple four-star commitments.

While the Cyclones’ class rank will almost certainly change, especially once five-star players begin to commit, they have brought in a group of players who can be the backbone of the program for years to come.

Even with the transfer portal being a prominent avenue for teams to build rosters and restock talent, high school recruiting is still imperative. Especially with the 5-for-5 eligibility rules kicking in, landing the right recruits has become even more important to sustainability.

Iowa State has strong trio for Class of 2027

Slinger's Jack Kohnen (3) breaks past Port Washington's Grady Karrels (2) during the WIAA D2 sectional semifinal game at Cedarburg High School in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, March 12, 2026. Slinger won the game, 62-33. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Having Harrington, Davis and Kohnen locked in at this point is a major advantage for Iowa State. Knowing their Class of 2027 is pretty much set, they can already start to turn their focus to future classes, getting in early with players who are set to begin their junior years of high school.

In the latest update provided by 247Sports, the Cyclones trio all saw their rankings change. Harrington and Davis dropped a few spots, while Kohnen continued ascending in the Class of 2027.

It will be interesting to see what all three of them have in store for their senior years of high school basketball. Harrington will be looking to put a shaky Nike EYBL season behind him, while Davis and Kohnen will look to build upon very strong summers, likely facing off at some point again in Wisconsin.