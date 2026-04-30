Coveted Iowa State Basketball Recruit Will Make Commitment Soon
In this story:
The future of the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball program is in great hands with head coach T.J. Otzelberger agreeing to a massive 10-year extension that includes a raise, which will pay him $6 million annually.
It is something that he has certainly earned, given the turnaround the Cyclones have undergone with him at the helm. In the season before he took over, Iowa State won only two games; since that time, they have made the NCAA tournament five consecutive years.
A major reason Otzelberger has found so much success is his ability to identify players who fit their program perfectly and secure commitments. The Cyclones have done a great job on the transfer portal and with high school recruiting.
They are hoping to keep that success going with the Class of 2027. A coveted recruit, Donovan Davis, was just in Ames to wrap up his official visits, and he revealed that a commitment will be coming soon.
Donovan Davis will make commitment decision soon
“I’m probably going to make a decision in the next week or so and will have a date for that coming out tomorrow on when I’m going to do it,” he said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).
The Freedom High School product is a highly coveted recruit in the Class of 2027. He is a four-star player, comfortably ranked inside the top 100 based on Rivals Industry Rankings at No. 81.
Rivals has him at No. 32 with a 94 rating as the No. 10-ranked small forward and No. 3-ranked player in the state of Wisconsin. 247Sports is also high on him, ranking him No. 42 overall, No. 7 amongst small forwards and No. 2 in Wisconsin.
Competition to land a commitment from Davis has been fierce. Iowa State was the fifth school that he visited in 17 days. His travels started with a visit to the Wisconsin Badgers on April 13, followed by a visit to the Cyclones’ biggest rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes, on April 15.
The Marquette Golden Eagles were the next school to host him on April 17, followed by the Nebraska Cornhuskers on April 20. Last and certainly not least, Otzelbeger and the Cyclones had him in Ames on April 29.
It looks like this will be a right race, one that assuredly goes down to the wire. Davis visited Iowa State the most, going to Ames seven times. He made five trips to meet with Wisconsin and four with Marquette.
Securing a commitment from Davis despite the Cyclones losing top assistant coach JR Blount, who was leading the primary recruiter, would be a major win for Otzelberger and the program.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.