Coveted Iowa State Basketball Recruit Will Make Commitment Soon

The future of the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball program is in great hands with head coach T.J. Otzelberger agreeing to a massive 10-year extension that includes a raise, which will pay him $6 million annually.

It is something that he has certainly earned, given the turnaround the Cyclones have undergone with him at the helm. In the season before he took over, Iowa State won only two games; since that time, they have made the NCAA tournament five consecutive years.

A major reason Otzelberger has found so much success is his ability to identify players who fit their program perfectly and secure commitments. The Cyclones have done a great job on the transfer portal and with high school recruiting.

They are hoping to keep that success going with the Class of 2027. A coveted recruit, Donovan Davis, was just in Ames to wrap up his official visits, and he revealed that a commitment will be coming soon.

Donovan Davis will make commitment decision soon

Freedom High School's Donovan Davis (24) shoots the ball against Milwaukee Academy of Science during the WIAA Division 3 state championship game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Milwaukee Academy of Science won the game, 57-54. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I’m probably going to make a decision in the next week or so and will have a date for that coming out tomorrow on when I’m going to do it,” he said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).

The Freedom High School product is a highly coveted recruit in the Class of 2027. He is a four-star player, comfortably ranked inside the top 100 based on Rivals Industry Rankings at No. 81.

NEW: Wisconsin 4-star Donovan Davis just wrapped 5 official visits in 17 days — and he's announcing his decision soon👀



Iowa State got the final pitch and made a big impression with its development plan and role for the versatile forward.



Intel: https://t.co/w5IQFzwIe6 pic.twitter.com/5vlddeKgnG — Bill Seals (@williamseals) April 30, 2026

Rivals has him at No. 32 with a 94 rating as the No. 10-ranked small forward and No. 3-ranked player in the state of Wisconsin. 247Sports is also high on him, ranking him No. 42 overall, No. 7 amongst small forwards and No. 2 in Wisconsin.

Competition to land a commitment from Davis has been fierce. Iowa State was the fifth school that he visited in 17 days. His travels started with a visit to the Wisconsin Badgers on April 13, followed by a visit to the Cyclones’ biggest rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes, on April 15.

The Marquette Golden Eagles were the next school to host him on April 17, followed by the Nebraska Cornhuskers on April 20. Last and certainly not least, Otzelbeger and the Cyclones had him in Ames on April 29.

🚨⭐️ 4 Star Donovan Davis on his visit in Hilton today. 👀 pic.twitter.com/e3SzS41zvA — 𝙄𝙤𝙬𝙖 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (@IowaStateNation) April 30, 2026

It looks like this will be a right race, one that assuredly goes down to the wire. Davis visited Iowa State the most, going to Ames seven times. He made five trips to meet with Wisconsin and four with Marquette.

Securing a commitment from Davis despite the Cyclones losing top assistant coach JR Blount, who was leading the primary recruiter, would be a major win for Otzelberger and the program.