Iowa State Basketball Will Love Baboucarr Ann’s Areas of Improvement

The Iowa State Cyclones have been crushing it on the recruiting trail for the men’s basketball team.

Their Class of 2026 is stellar, with Jackson Kiss and Christian Wiggins leading the way as four-star players. Yusef Gray Jr. and Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan round it out, giving the Cyclones the No. 36-ranked class, per Rivals.

They are off to an even better start in the Class of 2027 with two top-60 prospects already committing with Donovan Davis and Josiah Harrington. That is the No. 3-ranked class right now on Rivals, and they could move up the rankings even more if they secure a commitment from Baboucarr Ann.

The Maple Grove product is also a top-100 player in the Class of 2027 and someone Iowa State is pursuing heavily. The Cyclones already like him as a prospect, but could become even more enamored with the improvements he set out to make during his junior year of high school basketball.

Baboucarr Ann worked dilligently to improve overall game

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; The mascot for the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game against the Lipscomb Bisons at Fiserv Forum. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"This year, I wanted to take a bigger step in being a leader, a vocal leader and someone who leads by action," Ann said of his junior season, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "So, I think I improved on that this year. And also playmaking. Not just for myself, but for the people around me off the dribble.”

Leadership qualities are something that head coach T.J. Otzelberger is always looking for in his players. He had the ultimate leader for four years with Tamin Lipsey and will be on the lookout for the player to replace that quality.

That kind of self-awareness in his game and areas that he needs to improve is part of what makes Ann such a special player. Playing for a Power Conference program is no easy feat, but he has the tools to succeed and is willing to put in the work.

Already with immense upside with his shooting and defense, augmenting his skill set with improved playmaking ability will enable him to reach the next level.

"I think they see it as a plus," he said. "Someone that can play-make at this size and level. Once I gain some weight and get stronger, then I can be an impact player for them on and off the court."

This past season, Maple Grove went 22-7. Ann averaged nearly 19 points per game on 44.1% shooting while grabbing 4.3 rebounds and handing out 3.5 assists per game.

Capable of making an impact on both ends of the floor, it comes as no surprise that plenty of teams are in on his recruitment. The Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Golden Gophers look to be the main competition for Iowa State right now.