Iowa State Basketball Battling Wisconsin, Minnesota for Top-100 Guard

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team picked up another huge victory on the recruiting trail with Donovan Davis.

The Freedom High School product is the second player to commit to the Cyclones in the Class of 2027, joining Josiah Harrington, who has been committed to Iowa State since Sept. 2024. With two top 100 players already on board, the Cyclones currently have the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2027.

They can solidify their standing at the top of those rankings if they can secure a commitment from Babocarr Ann. The Maple Grove product is another top 100-ranked player, and Iowa State is right in the mix for him.

"Right now, we're at a good position," said Ann when discussing where the Cyclones stand in his recruitment, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "I just met the new coaching staff not too long ago. They came to the school, and I talked with them and met them. So that was good."

Iowa State battling Wisconsin, Minnesota for Baboucarr Ann

Mar 4, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Niko Medved reacts after a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Iowa State has its work cut out for it to secure a commitment from Ann. He is being pursued by plenty of programs around the country, with eight offers already in hand. However, they are facing the most competition from the Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Three of their Big 12 rivals, the Arizona State Sun Devils, Oklahoma State Cowboys and West Virginia Mountaineers, have also made an offer to Ann.

However, it sounds as if the Cyclones and Badgers have moved ahead of the pack, with both of those programs being the ones that Ann plans to set up official visits with. The Golden Gophers are a possibility as well to land a coveted official visit from the Minnesota native.

Brad Davidson, an assistant for Wisconsin, also graduated from Maple Grove and continued his collegiate career with the Badgers. They offer a lot that T.J. Otzelberger and his staff are going to have to figure out a way to overcome.

"Playing in the Big Ten is high up there for me. That's one of the best leagues in college basketball; it would be an honor to play in that league," Ann told Cyclone Alert. "Playing with the Badgers, too. Maple Grove legend Brad Davison is coaching there. That's someone I want to learn from to possibly take my talents there. He's a good coach, he's been through it all and he's seen it all through my point of view."

Iowa State does have Donovan on its side. He has done his part in selling Ames to Ann and hopes to one day be teammates donning the cardinal and gold.

The Maple Grove product will be looking to build off a junior season in which he averaged nearly 19 points per game, while adding 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.