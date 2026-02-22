Iowa State Chasing Down Auburn in Pursuit of Class of 2027 Tight End

The Iowa State Cyclones have officially got things wrapped up with their roster for 2026, enabling them to begin focusing on the Class of 2027.

Head coach Jimmy Rogers has admitted that the Cyclones are a bit behind in that regard. So much effort had to be put into replenishing the current roster via the transfer portal and Class of 2026 that they fell behind.

Now playing catch-up, Iowa State is looking to join the fray for tight end Talan Scott.

"It means a lot to get this opportunity," Scott told Cyclone Alert via text message, from Alec Busse (subscription required). "Because just seeing what they have been able to do with tight ends there is really impressive."

Iowa State makes offer to tight end Talan Scott

Oct 23, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; General view of helmet used by Iowa State Cyclones against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

A product of American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek, Arizona, they are going to face a lot of competition for him.

A visit has already been set up by Scott with the Auburn Tigers. He has received 14 scholarship offers in total, including seven from Power Four programs. Rogers’s old team, the Washington State Cougars, also made an offer to the three-star tight end on Jan. 20, 2026.

However, the Cyclones are going to have a legitimate shot at landing him because of their storied history with getting the most out of tight ends.

"What makes them stand out is the legacy at those schools with tight end and how they use them," Scott said, via Busse.

Under the watch of Matt Campbell, Iowa State had a lot of success at the tight end position. Benjamin Brahmer was an All-Big 12 player in recent years. Gabe Burkle has been productive and Charlie Kolar has reached the NFL.

Will Rogers be able to replicate that level of success? Only time will tell, but history is certainly on their side when it comes to recruiting Scott.

"I know that they have always been an elite program," Scott said. "And that Coach Campbell is one of the winningest coaches in program history, and that Brock Purdy played there, and he actually played football with my brother in high school while my dad coached there."

Leading the charge for Scott is the Cyclones new tight ends coach, Seth Hestness. He has been involved in the recruitment and offering of players both in and out of the state. Visits are being planned for prospects, and he is making a lasting impression.

"He was pretty fired up about me and sounded very passionate about his job, which makes me know that I would be in good hands if I were to go there," Scott said of his impressions of the Cyclones tight end coach.

With an 86.000 247Sports Composite rating, Scott is ranked No. 38 amongst tight ends and is No. 751 overall nationally.