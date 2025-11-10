Iowa State Cyclones Add Another International Recruit To Bolster Class of 2026
The Iowa State Cyclones are set for their first real test of the 2025-26 men’s basketball season on Monday night. They will play a neutral-site game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Before even taking the court against their SEC foes, Monday has already been a winning day for the program. It was announced that morning that another recruit had committed to the team in the Class of 2026.
According to Joe Tipton, of On3Sports and Rivals, international standout Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan has announced his commitment to the Cyclones. The French big man is currently playing high school basketball for Spire Academy in Ohio.
Listed at 6-foot-10, he paid a visit to Ames a few weeks ago to check out the campus. The visit must have gone well, with him committing to the program shortly after.
Credit is due to assistant coach Nate Schmidt, who has been doing a wonderful job of helping the program build an international pipeline. This year’s freshmen class includes another native of France, guard Killyan Toure, and center Dominykas Pleta, from Germany.
Rinaldo-Komlan isn’t currently ranked by 247Sports, but there is certainly a chance that changes in the future. He stood out during the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague earlier in 2025, where he averaged about 10 points and three rebounds per game, according to Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network.
Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan has immense upside for Cyclones to develop
While playing for the Ligoges Esporis U21 team in France, he averaged 11.5 points on about 55% shooting from the field while pulling down 4.6 rebounds per game. That was prior to coming to the United States and attending Spire Academy.
Rinaldo-Komlan’s strength right now is on the defensive end. He is incredibly athletic and provides a lot of versatility, capable of defending across the frontcourt.
The tools are there for him to become a defensive anchor, someone who can protect the paint. His athleticism is a great fit for the kind of scheme head coach T.J. Otzelbeger deploys, which requires his big men to play aggressively on the perimeter but also protect the rim.
He is the fourth player to commit to Iowa State in the Class of 2026. Already a top 20 class in the nation, that will only improve should Rinaldo-Komlan get ranked during the evaluation process.
Joining him as future Cyclones are big man Jackson Kiss and guards Christian Wiggins and Yusef Gray Jr.