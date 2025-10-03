Iowa State Cyclones Are First Power Conference Team To Offer Ohio Class of 2027 EDGE
The recruiting trail has been heating up for the Iowa State Cyclones recently. Not only are prospects being hosted for visits to Ames, but the coaching staff has also been making official offers to recruits to become part of the program.
On Friday, it was revealed that the team had officially extended an offer to Jack Schuler, an EDGE defender out of Bishop Watterson High School in Columbus, Ohio. He is a member of the Class of 2027.
Iowa State is the fourth school to make an offer to Schuler. However, this one differs from the rest because they are the first Power Conference program to do so. His other three offers are from Group of 5 schools: the Liberty Flames, Miami (OH) RedHawks and Toledo Rockets.
Iowa State makes offer to Jack Schuler
He announced that the offer had been made on his official X account after speaking to Derrick Hoodjer, the assistant athletic director of player personnel for the Cyclones. Thanks were also given to head coach Matt Campbell, defensive coordinator Jon Heacock and defensive line coach Eli Rasheed.
Should Schuler commit to Iowa State, he would be the first player from his position group to do so in the Class of 2027. They have received commitments from Ajibola Afuye and Daniel Howard for the position in the Class of 2026.
With seven seniors on the roster right now, it is a positional group Campbell and his staff will be looking to add talent to in the near future. In total, there are 11 upperclassmen along the defensive line.
Along with Schuler, the Cyclones have shown an interest in another EDGE defender: Myles Smith from Farmington High School. The Michigan native, who is also a member of the Class of 2027, received his first collegiate offer from Iowa State.
Schuler was the second player this week whose first Power Conference offer came from the Cyclones. On the other side of the ball, offensive lineman Alijah Shaw visited Ames this past weekend for their game against the Arizona Wildcats and received his offer shortly thereafter.
Another update from the Class of 2027 was Iowa State making the cut as one of the final four teams being considered by four-star tight end Cooper Terwilliger. It is never too early for the coaching staff to be looking to the future, which is exactly what they are doing in their pursuit of recruits who are in high school for another season after 2025.