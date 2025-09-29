Offensive Line Recruit Receives First Power Conference Offer From Iowa State Cyclones
The Iowa State Cyclones are rolling on the gridiron, moving their record to 5-0 after defeating the Arizona Wildcats this past weekend. They are now turning their attention to the Cincinnati Bearcats, heading on the road for their first true Big 12 road game of the year.
While the coaching staff gets a game plan ready for the Bearcats, they are working double-time off the field. In addition to getting their current squad prepared, they are looking to ensure success is sustained long-term by hitting the recruiting trail.
On Monday, it was revealed that the Cyclones made an offer to offensive lineman Alijah Shaw. An intimidating presence, the Blue Valley North product is listed at 6-foot-9 and 273 pounds. A member of the 2027 class, Iowa State is the first Power Conference to extend him an offer.
Alijah Shaw has great visit to Ames
He was in Ames for the team’s victory this weekend at Jack Trice Stadium over the Wildcats. "I like the environment and love the fan support. The game was sold out and vibe was nice,” he said via Allen Trieu of 247Sports.
The Leawood, Kansas, native has received offers from the Florida Atlantic Owls and Massachusetts Minutemen. Visits are planned with other Power Conference schools: the Kansas State Wildcats and the Illinois Fighting Illini.
"The coaches made time for me," Shaw said. "My first impression was they attribute their success on players with great work ethic, and I like that because I have a great work ethic and I strongly believe success is built on that."
Iowa State getting busy on recruiting trail
Over the weekend, the Cyclones were busy making offers to multiple prospects. EDGE defender Myles Smith, a member of the 2027 class, received his first collegiate offer from Iowa State.
Quarterback Kase Evans, who was committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, visited Ames this weekend. He also received an offer on Sunday as his recruitment was reopened following head coach Mike Gundy's being fired by the Cowboys recently.
Days prior, it was announced that the Cyclones made an offer to three-star defensive lineman Arthur Scott, who is currently committed to the Wisconsin Badgers. A second gameday visit was announced with four-star wide receiver Landon Blum.
This is an exciting time for Iowa State and its fan base. Their success on the football field is making a great impression on the recruits that are coming to visit, and not only on the gridiron.
The Cyclones' football games are also presenting a great opportunity for T.J. Otzelberger and the men’s basketball team as a selling point. You can be sure they will return the favor this winter at Hilton Coliseum during the college basketball season.