Iowa State Cyclones Are First Program To Make Offer to EDGE Defender Recruit
The Iowa State Cyclones made a statement on the field Saturday evening when they defeated the Arizona Wildcats 39-14. It moved their record to 5-0, the second consecutive year they have started that strongly, and 2-0 in the Big 12. Alas, respect is still not being shown in the polls.
Looking to ensure that level of success remains for years to come, the staff was busy on the recruiting trail as well this weekend. On Sunday, they officially made an offer to EDGE defender Myles Smith.
A Farmington High School product from Farmington, Michigan, is a member of the Class of 2027. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, he is a dynamic athlete who still has plenty of room for growth and development.
Myles Smith receives offer from Iowa State
Through three games this season, he has already racked up 31 total tackles, seven of which have gone for a loss. He also has three sacks, stuffing the stat sheet as a dominant force in the front seven.
Thus far, he has received interest from the Central Michigan Chippewas and Michigan State Spartans. He has already paid a visit to East Lansing and made his first trip to Ames this past weekend. A lasting impression was left on him by watching Iowa State in Jack Trice Stadium.
"The school feels like a real college football town," he said, via Allen Trieu of 247Sports Network. "The whole energy of the fans stood out and how much pride they take in their program. I was able to chat with a few fans during the game and you can tell they really support the players and staff."
The Cyclones are the first team to make an offer to Smith. He spoke glowingly of the interactions he had with the coaching staff, discussing a number of topics.
Iowa State coaches make lasting impact on Myles Smith
"I got to talk with a few of the coaches — everyone was really easy to chat with," Smith said. "Coach Rasheed was cool and down to earth and we had a great conversation about the program, how he develops his players and the culture."
Still very early in the process, a decision on where he will be continuing his football career isn’t likely to come any time soon. Some other visits are planned for the next few weeks, where he will have the chance to explore more options and find what he feels is the perfect fit for himself.
"I have a couple more visits planned in the next few weeks, just want to explore all opportunities and if blessed enough to get an offer see where the best fit is for me," he said.
A two-sport athlete at Farmington, Smith is also a standout performer on the hardwood. That multi-sport background will certainly benefit him on the gridiron, where his future looks to lie.