Iowa State Cyclones Attempting To Set Up Visit for Recently Offered JUCO Linebacker
The Iowa State Cyclones have been hitting the recruiting trail hard, looking to put the finishing touches on their Class of 2026. With a few departures from the class earlier this fall, they have been working diligently to fill those holes.
Four-star wide receiver Milan Parris and three-star defensive lineman Brysen Wessell have been the biggest losses. They are taking their talents to the Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the Missouri Tigers, respectively.
Iowa State moved quickly to replace Wessell, landing Jacques Felix shortly after making him an offer. Work is still being done on the wide receiver front, but the team has some targets in mind, such as Maurice Purify II, a decommit from the Washington State Cougars.
Iowa State makes offer to JUCO linebacker Taylor Schaefer
Felix could be joined on the defensive side of the ball in the near future by JUCO linebacker Taylor Schaefer. Allen Trieu of 247Sports revealed the Cyclones made him an offer this week and are hoping to get him in for a visit in the near future.
The Iowa Central Community College standout has already had an unofficial visit to Ames earlier this month. Plans are being put into place for him to make an official visit in the near future, with some dates being discussed.
"It was a really cool atmosphere," he said. "I could tell their fans are diehard Cyclone fans and pour love into that program. The coaches are super nice, down to earth and all about trusting the process! Really looking forward to getting to know them even more."
Originally from Wisconsin, he played high school football at Southern Door and is listed at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds as an EDGE defender.
A three-star prospect per 247Sports, Schaefer has been productive on the gridiron this season. He has racked up 49 tackles and two sacks and would make for a great addition to the team’s defense.
SEC programs also pursuing Taylor Schaefer
Alas, Iowa State is going to face some competition in landing the talented linebacker. He has already received offers this week from SEC programs, the Kentucky Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Those two and the Cyclones are the only Power Conference offers he has received. In the final week of November, he will be paying a visit to Fayetteville to watch the Razorbacks take on Missouri in their final regular season game of the year.
If Iowa State cannot hammer out the details to have Schaefer visit on Nov. 22 against the Kansas Jayhawks, his visit will have to come when a game isn’t being played at Jack Trice Stadium.