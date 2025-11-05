Iowa State Cyclones Bolster Recruiting Class of 2026 With Another Defensive Commit
The Iowa State Cyclones had a few bad breaks on the recruiting front recently. Two of their key players from the Class of 2026, four-star wide receiver Milan Parris and defensive lineman Bryson Wessell, both opted to decommit from the program.
Parris has seen his profile rise throughout 2025, going from a three-star prospect to a four-star. Power Conference teams came calling, and Iowa State was unable to retain him. He would eventually choose the Miami (FL) Hurricanes as his new school.
Wessell decommitted from the Cyclones and announced his new team the same day. He will be heading to the SEC, joining the Missouri Tigers.
In need of players to take their spots, Matt Campbell and his staff have been hitting the recruiting trail hard. They recently secured a commitment from defensive lineman Jacques Felix to help offset the loss of Wessell.
The Cyclones were able to fend off some Big 12 competition to land a commitment from him. And now, he will be joined by another defensive lineman in the Class of 2026.
Keaton Menne announces commitment to Iowa State
Keaton Mennen of Van Meter High School in Van Meter, Iowa, is heading to Iowa State as well. He announced the decision with a post on X.
“Committed!!! After a lot of thought I’ve decided to continue my academic and athletic career to play football at Iowa State University! All Glory to God! Thanks to everyone who’s supported me along my journey!
@CycloneFB @VMFootball_
@CoachRasheed @ISUMattCampbell @DerekHoodjer,” he wrote.
Unranked by 247Sports, it is an announcement that likely comes as a surprise to many people. The Cyclones weren’t listed amongst the teams that have made an offer to the Van Meter product.
Also, none of the offers came from Power Conference schools, let alone FBS programs. The Drake Bulldogs, Grand View Vikings, Northern Iowa Panthers, Sioux Falls Cougars, South Dakota Coyotes and Upper Iowa Peacocks are the teams he received offers from.
Mennen originally committed to South Dakota on June 24. But, on Nov. 3, it was revealed that he decommitted from the Coyotes. And the reason for that is likely that the Cyclones came calling and presented him with an opportunity he could not pass up.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, he does help fill a need Iowa State had in the trenches. With Domonique Orange likely moving on to the NFL after this season, there will be a massive void to fill along the defensive front.
