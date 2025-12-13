Iowa State Cyclones Decommit Has Eyes on Following Matt Campbell to Penn State
In this story:
The future of the Iowa State Cyclones roster looked great after a historic Signing Day, which saw potentially the best class in Matt Campbell’s tenure at the helm coming to Ames in 2026.
Unfortunately, a lot has changed in nine days. Campbell is no longer the head coach of the Cyclones, accepting a job with the Penn State Nittany Lions. He has been replaced by Jimmy Rogers, formerly of the Washington State Cougars, who is tasked with convincing those recruits to stick with Iowa State.
That is easier said than done, with the recruits connecting with Campbell and members of his staff. Rogers knew that defections would come, and several members of the Class of 2026 have been released from their signings.
Owen Winder hoping to follow Matt Campbell to Penn State
One of them was offensive lineman Owen Winder. A three-star recruit from Dexter High School in Dexter, Michigan, he has made it clear that he is hoping to follow Campbell to the Nittany Lions.
"No other person I'd rather play for," Winder told the Penn State 247Sports website, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required).
Winder added, when speaking to Cyclone Alert, that leaving Iowa State’s recruiting class and reopening his recruitment was the best thing for him and his family. It was a tough blow, since he was the second player from his positional group to decommit from the program.
Fellow offensive lineman Pete Eglitis did the same. That leaves only players in the Class of 2026 in the trenches on the offensive side of the ball for the Cyclones: Mason Bandhauer and Ethan Beckman.
Jimmy Rogers has a lot of work to do retaining talent
It would not be a surprise to see Penn State start landing some former Iowa State recruits. They are already showing interest in a few players, such as Class of 2027 offensive lineman Will Slagle and Class of 2026 safety Bryson Williams.
Rogers is certainly going to have his work cut out for him to retain talent that is already on the roster, in addition to pitching recruits on why they should remain committed to the new regime at Iowa State.
Some of the players who originally committed to Washington State could follow suit and join the Cyclones’ recruiting class as well.
The next few weeks are going to be incredibly important for Rogers and his staff. Iowa State will have a roster, but some major holes are developing that need to be addressed because of transfers off the roster and decommits.
More Iowa State Recruiting News:
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.