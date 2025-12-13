Iowa State Cyclones Decommit Has Eyes on Following Matt Campbell to Penn State

The future of the Iowa State Cyclones roster looked great after a historic Signing Day, which saw potentially the best class in Matt Campbell’s tenure at the helm coming to Ames in 2026.

Unfortunately, a lot has changed in nine days. Campbell is no longer the head coach of the Cyclones, accepting a job with the Penn State Nittany Lions. He has been replaced by Jimmy Rogers, formerly of the Washington State Cougars, who is tasked with convincing those recruits to stick with Iowa State.

That is easier said than done, with the recruits connecting with Campbell and members of his staff. Rogers knew that defections would come, and several members of the Class of 2026 have been released from their signings.

Owen Winder hoping to follow Matt Campbell to Penn State

Dec 8, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Matt Campbell poses for a photo after being announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

One of them was offensive lineman Owen Winder. A three-star recruit from Dexter High School in Dexter, Michigan, he has made it clear that he is hoping to follow Campbell to the Nittany Lions.

"No other person I'd rather play for," Winder told the Penn State 247Sports website, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required).

Winder added, when speaking to Cyclone Alert, that leaving Iowa State’s recruiting class and reopening his recruitment was the best thing for him and his family. It was a tough blow, since he was the second player from his positional group to decommit from the program.

Fellow offensive lineman Pete Eglitis did the same. That leaves only players in the Class of 2026 in the trenches on the offensive side of the ball for the Cyclones: Mason Bandhauer and Ethan Beckman.

Jimmy Rogers has a lot of work to do retaining talent

Jimmy Rogers speaks during his introductory press conference as Iowa State’s new head football coach on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It would not be a surprise to see Penn State start landing some former Iowa State recruits. They are already showing interest in a few players, such as Class of 2027 offensive lineman Will Slagle and Class of 2026 safety Bryson Williams.

Rogers is certainly going to have his work cut out for him to retain talent that is already on the roster, in addition to pitching recruits on why they should remain committed to the new regime at Iowa State.

Some of the players who originally committed to Washington State could follow suit and join the Cyclones’ recruiting class as well.

The next few weeks are going to be incredibly important for Rogers and his staff. Iowa State will have a roster, but some major holes are developing that need to be addressed because of transfers off the roster and decommits.

