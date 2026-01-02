Iowa State Cyclones Former Wide Receiver Recruit Commits to Wisconsin Badgers

The Iowa State Cyclones Class of 2026 looks a lot different today than it did on Signing Day on Dec. 3.

There are only seven players from the original 22 who signed that day who remain committed to the program. Days after securing the best recruiting class in his 10 years with the program, Matt Campbell accepted the head coach position with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

That led to many players announcing their intention to reopen their recruitment, and being released from their letters of intent. Several of those players have since announced that they will be following Campbell to Penn State, already committing to the Nittany Lions.

One of the players who won’t be heading to Happy Valley but left the Cyclones after the coaching change is wide receiver Kash Brock. A three-star recruit, he flipped to Iowa State, along with tight end Drake DeBaun, from the Colorado State Rams just ahead of Signing Day.

Kash Brock announces commitment to Wisconsin

Basha kick returner Kash Brock (4) returns a kickoff against Chandler during a game at Chandler High School on Oct. 25, 2024, in Chandler. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is on the move again, this time to a Big Ten program. Brock announced that he will be committing to the Wisconsin Badgers, likely bringing to an end what has been a whirlwind few weeks for the Basha High School product from Chandler, Arizona.

On New Year’s Eve, things came together for the talented wide receiver. Jordan Reid, the Wisconsin wide receivers coach, called him and offered a scholarship, which he happily accepted to join Luke Fickell’s roster.

“It was a difficult process,” Brock said to Badger Blitz, via Evan Flood. “No animosity towards them. They have to do what’s best for them. It’s been a long process, and it’s finally good to have a school on my side.”

He selected the Badgers over interest from the Northwestern Wildcats and the Arizona Wildcats. Penn State was also showing interest recently, which comes as no surprise, given that Campbell, offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser, and wide receivers coach Noah Pauley all moved from the Cyclones to the Nittany Lions.

Brock is the third wide receiver to commit to Wisconsin in the Class of 2026, along with Keeyshawn Tabuteau and Zion Legree. He plans to be an early enrollee at the school this month.

New Iowa State head coach Jimmy Rogers had his work cut out for him, replacing all of the departing talent from the coaching change. He and his staff have done a good job of getting things back on track, especially at wide receiver.

Malcolm Watkins was the first player to flip from the Washington State Cougars, his previous job, to the Cyclones, and is expected to play wide receiver. Jamal Polite Jr. also flipped to Iowa State, joining holdover Jeffery Roberts, who is a local product from Ames.

