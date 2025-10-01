Iowa State Cyclones Four-Star Commit Receives Offer From Oregon Ducks
The Iowa State Cyclones looked to have hit a home run when they secured a commitment from four-star wide receiver Milan Parris.
A member of the Class of 2026, he became a hard commit to the program on Jan. 26, 2025. He visited Ames on June 6, the only visit that he has taken thus far this year. Alas, that commitment seems to be getting shakier by the day.
Until he puts pen to paper, making him an official member of the Cyclones football team, other programs are going to attempt to poach him and flip his commitment. There are a number of schools around the country, both Power Conference and G5 teams, attempting to do that.
Oregon Ducks make offer to Milan Parris
The latest team throwing their hat into the ring is the Oregon Ducks. Fresh off their victory in Happy Valley over the Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 5, they have officially made an offer to Parris. He shared the news on his X account.
The number of offers he has received is staggering. Oregon is the seventh Big Ten school to make him an offer, joining the Wisconsin Badgers, Michigan State Spartans, Purdue Boilermakers, Illinois Fighting Illini, Maryland Terrapins and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Overall, he has received 26 offers, including Iowa State. Several of their Big 12 rivals, such as the Kansas State Wildcats and Cincinnati Bearcats, have also made offers to the Walsh Jesuit product.
Keeping him in their 2026 class is certainly going to be a challenge. The Cyclones don’t have the financial backing some of their rivals do, which can complicate things in the current landscape of recruiting. But, Iowa State does have something unique it can sell him on.
Milan Parris draws comparison to former Iowa State star
Interestingly enough, Parris has drawn comparisons to a former Cyclone star with his style of play. Jayden Higgins, who was drafted by the Houston Texans in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, is the player some evaluators are reminded of the most.
Standing 6-foot-5, he is an imposing force on the perimeter with a 6-foot-9 wingspan. His combination of size and speed isn’t matched by many other prospects in this recruiting cycle.
With the kind of profile that NFL teams like in their wide receivers, Iowa State is a good match for Parris if they can retain his commitment. They have had a successful track record of developing pass catchers during Matt Campbell’s time as head coach, having several players head to the next level.