Iowa State Cyclones Four-Star Commit Setting Up Visits With SEC, ACC Powerhouses
The Iowa State Cyclones have been working hard on the recruiting trail recently, hosting several high school prospects in Ames for visits. They are looking to add some talented players to their roster to ensure that their success is sustainable.
Alas, while it is important to add as much young talent as possible, the current landscape of college sports makes it equally important to retain talent. The NIL Era has changed how schools operate, with recruiting essentially being a version of free agency, with players seeking as much money as possible.
Also, recruits who commit to a school are never officially committed until pen is put to paper. That is what Iowa State is dealing with currently with Class of 2026 four-star wide receiver Milan Parris.
The Welsh Jesuit star was a hard commit to the Cyclones on Jan. 26, 2025. But that hasn’t stopped other schools from attempting to flip his commitment ahead of signing day.
Milan Parris has visits planned with Oklahoma, Miami
As shared by Allen Trieu of 247Sports, Parris has set up multiple visits with powerhouse programs around the country. He has an official visit scheduled with the Oklahoma Sooners of the SEC for this weekend.
A trip to Norman will be made to watch them play against the Kent State Golden Flashes in what shapes up to be a blowout. Next weekend, he will be heading to Coral Gables to visit the Miami (FL) Hurricanes, but that visit is an unofficial one since there is no game being played.
Parris has steadily risen on the recruit ranking boards in recent months. He now sits at No. 159 nationally, per 247Sports. In the state of Ohio, he is the No. 8 player. Amongst wide receivers, he sits at No. 21.
Interest in him has taken off as well. Programs from around the country are still making offers to him. His most recent offer came from the Oregon Ducks earlier this week.
Since the start of September alone, Parris has received offers from the Illinois Fighting Illini, Auburn Tigers, Kansas State Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers in addition to Oklahoma, Miami and Oregon.
Overall, he has received 26 offers from a mixture of Power Conference programs and G5 schools. The list of suitors could continue growing with how much attention he has garnered in recent weeks.
Iowa State still has his commitment, for now, but that has to feel shaky with how many visits he is taking. Matt Campbell and his staff might have to win the recruiting battle for Parris a second time to make things official.