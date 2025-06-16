Iowa State Cyclones Have Important Visited Lined Up on Tuesday
With Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell's recent success in the 2026 recruiting cycle, there is one important name that is set to take an official visit to the program on Tuesday.
According to 247Sports, four-star tight end and in-state recruit Evan Jacobson will make the trip to Ames on Jun. 17. His visit comes after a weekend full of recruiting for Campbell and his coaching staff, as the Cyclones hosted four prospects on Father's Day weekend.
Jacobson, a top-three player in the state of Iowa, would be a significant addition to Campbell's current recruiting class, which features only one four-star commit in Jett Thomalla. At 6-foot-7, 220 lbs., the young pass catcher from Waukee High School already possesses an impressive frame and a strong athletic background, which is why he is the No. 15 tight end in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
As of this week, Campbell has yet to land a tight end in the 2026 class, but has made tons of progress with Jacobson and four-star Ian Premer. Last weekend, Premer was part of the group that took an official visit to campus, which means Iowa State remains in the running for both recruits. However, in order to land Jacobson, Campbell will have to beat out multiple elite schools, such a Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Missouri.
Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage
MORE: Iowa State, Matt Campbell Land Intriguing 2026 Defensive Recruit On Sunday
MORE: Iowa State Alum Breece Hall Sends Bold Message Entering 2025 Season
MORE: Iowa State Cyclones Standout Lands Breathtaking Outlook With NFL Team
MORE: Iowa State Cyclones' Best-Kept Secret Could Get Shafted in 2025
MORE: Iowa State Cyclones Must Fix Glaring Weakness Before it's Too Late