Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones Have Important Visited Lined Up on Tuesday

The Iowa State Cyclones are set to host another highly-touted recruit in the 2026 class on Tuesday.

Dylan Feltovich

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Iowa State Cyclones helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Iowa State Cyclones helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell's recent success in the 2026 recruiting cycle, there is one important name that is set to take an official visit to the program on Tuesday.

According to 247Sports, four-star tight end and in-state recruit Evan Jacobson will make the trip to Ames on Jun. 17. His visit comes after a weekend full of recruiting for Campbell and his coaching staff, as the Cyclones hosted four prospects on Father's Day weekend.

Jacobson, a top-three player in the state of Iowa, would be a significant addition to Campbell's current recruiting class, which features only one four-star commit in Jett Thomalla. At 6-foot-7, 220 lbs., the young pass catcher from Waukee High School already possesses an impressive frame and a strong athletic background, which is why he is the No. 15 tight end in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings.

As of this week, Campbell has yet to land a tight end in the 2026 class, but has made tons of progress with Jacobson and four-star Ian Premer. Last weekend, Premer was part of the group that took an official visit to campus, which means Iowa State remains in the running for both recruits. However, in order to land Jacobson, Campbell will have to beat out multiple elite schools, such a Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Missouri.

Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage

MORE: Iowa State, Matt Campbell Land Intriguing 2026 Defensive Recruit On Sunday

MORE: Iowa State Alum Breece Hall Sends Bold Message Entering 2025 Season

MORE: Iowa State Cyclones Standout Lands Breathtaking Outlook With NFL Team

MORE: Iowa State Cyclones' Best-Kept Secret Could Get Shafted in 2025

MORE: Iowa State Cyclones Must Fix Glaring Weakness Before it's Too Late

Published
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/Recruiting