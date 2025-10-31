Iowa State Cyclones Hosted International Men's Basketball Prospect for Official Visit
The Iowa State Cyclones have done a commendable job under head coach T.J. Otzelberger in recruiting. They have become perennial Big 12 contenders and a regular in the NCAA Tournament because he and his staff have done an outstanding job of retaining talent every year.
In all four years he has been at the helm, the team has qualified for the NCAA Tournament. His coaching and building an identity have certainly helped. But there are major obstacles he has overcome with Iowa State that some of their rivals don’t face.
The Cyclones don’t have the money to spend in the transfer portal like some other programs do. That makes it imperative for Otzelberger to identify players who fit their game plan perfectly and can develop into impactful performers.
They have knocked it out of the park in recent years. Tamin Lipsey is set to become a four-year starter, a rare occurrence in today’s collegiate landscape. Joshua Jefferson is back for Year 2 after transferring from Saint Mary’s. Milan Momcilovic is entering Year 3 in Ames.
Otzelberger has done an excellent job of not only bringing in talent, whether it is transfers or high school students, but retaining the players he already has. The future remains incredibly bright for the program, with some of the youngsters being brought in.
Iowa State hosted Dorian Rinaldo Komlan for official visit
An international pipeline has been created with the addition of freshman guard Killyan Toure. He is drawing rave reviews already as someone who has the skill set to eventually make an impact on the court, similarly to Lipsey.
The French native looks like someone who will be succeeding under Otzelberger for years to come. His impact on the program could go beyond what he produces on the floor as well.
It can only help Iowa State on the recruiting front. On Thursday, per Sam Kayser of LeagueRDY, they hosted forward Dorian Rinaldo Komlan, who is in the Class of 2026. A native of France as well, it is easy to connect the dots.
The Cyclones certainly have an edge in recruiting Komlan that other programs don’t have, with Toure already in the fold. Those two can create a unique bond to help sell the 6-foot-10 forward on Ames being the place for him to continue his basketball career.
Playing out this year’s high school season with Spire Academy, Komlan has impressive athleticism for a player his size. He moves incredibly well and has all the necessary tools to produce on the defensive end right away.
His offensive game is still developing, but he has some serious upside to become an impact player on both ends.
The Class of 2026 is already a strong one for Iowa State, and adding a player of Komlan’s caliber would be the perfect cherry on top.
They have already secured commitments from two four-star players: Jackson Kiss and Christian Wiggins. Three-star recruit Yusef Gray Jr. is also committed to the program.