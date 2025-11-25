Iowa State Cyclones Land Former Army Commit To Bolster Football Class of 2026
The Iowa State Cyclones have been finding a lot of success on the recruiting trail recently. With early signing day set for Dec. 3, they are working hard to land commitments from players in the Class of 2026.
This week has been a very successful one for the football program on that front. Over the weekend, while in the parking lot tailgating ahead of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks, Class of 2027 offensive lineman Will Slagle announced he would be playing for the Cyclones.
A member of an Iowa State family, head coach Matt Campbell and his staff are off to a hot start, landing the No. 1-ranked junior in the state.
On Monday, the Cyclones secured commitments from two Colorado State Rams commits that they flipped. Wide receiver Kash Brock and tight end Arley Morrell both announced they will be heading to Iowa State next year.
Iowa State adds Tayten Duncan to recruiting class
After landing three players on the offensive side, it was revealed that a defensive commit was also joining the Class of 2026.
Three-star safety Tayten Duncan, a former Army Black Knights commit, is heading to Ames. He is someone the Cyclones have ramped up their pursuit of over the last few weeks, and it has paid off.
The Mustang, Oklahoma, native made a visit to Iowa State when they hosted the BYU Cougars in Week 9. An official visit was made this past weekend for Senior Day, taking in all the festivities and a victory.
The Cyclones' recruiting class for 2026 now sits at 22 players, and Duncan is a big get. One of their other safety commits, Kaprice Keith, is set to visit with their rival, the Kansas State Wildcats, this weekend.
There is a chance that they are going to be able to flip the two-way player. While Iowa State has him committed as a safety, Kansas State is looking to bring him in as a wide receiver, which is his preferred position to play.
It is smart for the Cyclones coaching staff to get ahead of any potential defections. Adding Duncan to the mix provides them with an insurance policy in case Keith decides he wants to change his plans.
More commitments could be coming in the near future. Iowa State also hosted JUCO linebacker Taylor Schaefer, but his recruitment is a difficult one to forecast. He has several visits lined up, and new Power Conference teams are joining the fray seemingly every day.