Iowa State Cyclones Looking To Bring Recently Offered Defensive Lineman to Ames
The Iowa State Cyclones have a few needs they are looking to address with their 2026 recruiting class. Some of those needs have recently developed, such as at the wide receiver position.
Four-star recruit Milan Parris decommitted from the program earlier this week. The writing was on the wall for such a decision, given the avalanche of offers he has received from Power Conference schools since September.
The Oklahoma Sooners, who are considered the favorites right now, hosted him for a visit last week. The Miami (FL) Hurricanes will be doing so this week and plan to bring him back for a gameday visit later in the season.
That has led Matt Campbell and his staff to increase their pursuit of other pass catchers in the Class of 2026. They are attempting to flip Bowling Green Falcons recruit Joshua Smith. Interest is also being shown in the recent Washington State Cougars decommit, Maurice Purify II.
Wide receiver isn’t the only position the team is looking to bolster in this recruiting class. They are also on the lookout for some help at defensive line, specifically on the interior.
Iowa State makes offer to defensive lineman Jacques Felix
That has led them to Jacques Felix. Despite not currently being ranked by 247Sports, the Cardinal Ritter College Prep product from St. Louis, Missouri, received an offer from the Cyclones on Friday.
Iowa State is the first Power Conference school to make an offer to Felix. It is the 10th offer he has received overall. According to 247Sports, the team showing the most interest right now is the Appalachian State Mountaineers.
However, his recruitment may be far from over. Allen Trieu of 247Sports shared that the Cyclones may be the first Power Conference school to offer him, but they aren’t the only ones showing interest.
Two of their rivals, the Kansas State Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes, are both showing interest in the St. Louis product.
Jacques Felix is exactly what Iowa State is looking for
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, Felix certainly fits the mold of the kind of player Iowa State is in the market for. They are looking for help in the trenches, specifically someone who can help on the interior of the defensive line, and that is where he excels.
In addition to making an offer to the talented high school product, the Cyclones will be hosting Felix in a few weeks. He revealed that he will be in Ames for the team’s game against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
That is expected to be an official visit, but details were still being hammered out to make it so. Members of the Iowa State coaching staff are also planning to be present next week when Felix plays in his senior night game.