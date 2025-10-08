Milan Parris Decommitment Is Massive Blow to Iowa State Cyclones Recruiting Class
The Iowa State Cyclones have been increasing their pursuit of wide receivers in the Class of 2026 on the recruiting trail. Many people were wondering why this was the case, given that they had received a hard commitment from four-star prospect Milan Parris earlier in the year.
Alas, the writing has been on the wall that Parris could reopen his recruitment for the last few weeks. Since September, Power Conference schools have been showing interest in him, making plenty of offers.
As a result of that, the Cyclones' worst nightmare has come to fruition. As shared by Hayes Fawcett of Rivals and On3 Sports, the Jesuit Walsh product has announced he is decommitting from Iowa State and is back on the market.
Milan Parris announces decommitment from Iowa State
It is easy to put the pieces together on why this has developed and transpired. He has received scholarship offers from the Illinois Fighting Illini, Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Kansas State Wildcats, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Oregon Ducks since September.
A visit was made to Oklahoma this past weekend, and Parris has more planned. He will be paying a visit to Miami this upcoming weekend during their bye, and has one planned for Oct. 25 when they host Stanford. A visit has been added to Auburn for Nov. 29 when they play the Iron Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Decommitting doesn’t necessarily mean that Parris cannot come back to the Cyclones, but it sounds like he is moving on elsewhere. Allen Trieu of 247Sports has shared from sources that the Sooners are the favorites right now to land him.
This has left Matt Campbell and his staff seeking wide receiver help elsewhere. They recently made an offer to Joshua Smith, a Bowling Green Falcons commit who is a three-star athlete. He has played quarterback, but looks to be a wide receiver at the next level.
Washington State Cougars decommit, Maurice Purify II is someone else Iowa State has been in contact with. While no offer has been made yet, that could very well change in the near future, with a massive void being created at wide receiver.
This is a huge blow for the Cyclones program that has been on the up and up under Campbell. Parris would have been the third-highest recruit to ever play for the program, per Jackson Pence of Cyclone Fanatic.
Alas, this is an issue in the current landscape of college football that Iowa State is going to run into. They don’t have the resources and NIL backing of some of these other Power Conference schools to compete for star prospects.
Once they start calling, it is hard to compete. That likely isn’t changing any time soon, presenting a unique challenge for Campbell to overcome compared to his peers.