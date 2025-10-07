Iowa State Cyclones Interested in Recent Washington State Wide Receiver Decommit
The Iowa State Cyclones have been very busy on the recruiting trail recently when it comes to playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.
They recently made the cut for a four-star tight end in the Class of 2027, Cooper Terwilliger. The Cyclones are in the final four and have a strong pitch to sell given how involved the tight ends are in their passing game.
Four-star wide receiver Landon Blum, also of the Class of 2027, is already committed to a second visit in Ames later this season. He attended the Cy-Hawk rivalry game against the Iowa Hawkeyes a few weeks ago and will be back on Nov. 1 for the matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
There is also a lot of attention being given to players in the Class of 2026 at the wide receiver position. One person whom Iowa State is now showing interest in is Maurice Purify II.
Iowa State reached out to Maurice Purify II
A product of Westside High School in Omaha, Nebraska, he recently decommitted from the Washington State Cougars and reopened his recruitment. He revealed that the Cyclones are one of the teams who has reached out since that occurred.
"Iowa State and South Dakota State are mainly who I've heard from since I've been open," Purify said, via Allen Trieu of 247Sports. "I've also heard interest from Iowa. They reached out recently asking for my cell number, they haven't gotten back to me after that."
Still in the process of figuring out his next move, Purify did reveal that he doesn’t have any visits currently scheduled. But that could change very soon, and likely will as programs around the country look to make a late addition to their 2026 class.
In addition to his football background, he has starred as a track and field athlete. He has participated in the 100-meter, 200-meter and long jump competitions. His pedigree is also excellent, the son of former Nebraska Cornhusker and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Maurice Purify.
The Cyclones showing interest in him isn’t all too surprising. They have a commitment secured right now from four-star wide receiver Milan Parris in the Class of 2026, but there are real concerns about a defection coming.
Parris is receiving a ton of interest from other Power Conferences around the country. His most recent offer came from the Oregon Ducks. He also visited the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend and has a visit scheduled with the Miami (FL) Hurricanes this upcoming weekend.
Covering all of their bases, it is smart to have a contingency plan in place in case Parris decides to change his commitment. It is almost certainly why Iowa State is also looking to flip a Bowling Green commit, wide receiver Joshua Smith.