Former Iowa State Recruit Hoping To Follow Matt Campbell to Penn State

The Iowa State Cyclones have seen a mass exodus from their Class of 2026 with several players deciding to decommit and reopen their recruitment following the coaching change.

Matt Campbell, who had a hand in a 22-player recruiting class, decided to accept the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions. That set off a chain of events that resulted in the class being cut in more than half.

When linebacker Keian Kaiser announced he was decommitting from the school, the Cyclones were left with only 10 players. However, Jimmy Rogers was able to secure his first commitment, flipping ATH Malcom Watkins from the Washington State Cougars, his previous employer.

Expect more Washington State players to follow suit in the coming weeks as Rogers fills out his coaching staff and begins to replace players who are no longer in the plans for Iowa State.

Pete Eglitis hoping to receive offer from Penn State

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Players following the coaching staff that recruited them isn’t all too surprising. It is something the Cyclones have seen firsthand with multiple players decommitting from them and shortly thereafter announcing their intentions to play for the Nittany Lions.

Another player hoping to take that route is offensive lineman Pete Eglitis. He is one of two offensive linemen from the Class of 2026 to decommit, along with Owen Winder.

A three-star prospect, Eglitis didn’t make a comment with Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network, saying that it was a personal decision made between him and his family. But he has made comments about what the future may hold for him, and he is hoping it is an offer from Penn State.

"Nothing about a visit yet," Eglitis told the Penn State 247Sports website, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert. "But I've talked to them. They've got a lot going on, so it's going to be a waiting game."

Matt Campbell is major draw for Eglitis at Penn State

Dec 8, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Matt Campbell is announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

With former Iowa State offensive line coach Ryan Clanton following Campbell to the Nittany Lions, it should come as little surprise that one of the players they recruited from high school would like to follow them to their new program.

While no formal visit has been set up or offer has been made, should one come, Eglitis would jump at the opportunity to play under a coaching staff that he bonded with so well during his recruitment process originally.

"We have bonded over being from Ohio from the start of my recruitment," Eglitis said of his relationship with the new Penn State head coach. "The culture of his team has always been impressive and definitely caught my eye."

Should he receive an offer from the Nittany Lions, he would be at least the fourth player to head to Happy Valley from the Class of 2026. Safety Bryson Williams was the first commit, followed by specialist Lucas Tenbrock and quarterback Kase Evans.

Class of 2027 offensive lineman Will Slagle has also been offered by Penn State already.

More Iowa State Recruiting News: