Iowa State Cyclones Making Push for Appalachian State Mountaineers Commit

The Iowa State Cyclones are playing from behind, compared to their peers, when it comes to recruiting for the Class of 2027.

Due to the coaching change, with Jimmy Rogers being hired to replace Matt Campbell after he departed for the Penn State Nittany Lions, the focus in the first few weeks on the job was primarily on addressing the 2026 roster.

The Cyclones had more than 50 players enter the transfer portal and a 22-player Class of 2026 on Signing Day in December dwindled to six holdovers. Rogers and his staff restocked both areas, but it came at the cost of doing some recruiting for 2027.

Looking to make up for lost time, Iowa State has joined the fray for quarterback Ben Musser of Prince Avenue Christian School, hailing from Bogart, Georgia. The Cyclones were late to the party, making him an offer on Feb. 8.

Iowa State pursuing Class of 2027 quarterback Ben Musser

Prince Avenue Christian junior QB Ben Musser, one of our top 20 area football players, poses for a portrait at his high school. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just a day later, he announced his commitment to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

"It's a definite milestone of mine to be committed and a dream of mine," Musser said while speaking to Cyclone Alert, via Alec Busse (subscription required).

While certainly happy about his decision, his recruitment looks to be far from over. Schools from around the country are still showing interest in him and visits are going to be made in the coming months.

The Cyclones are one of the teams that he revealed he is still open to despite the Appalachian State commitment. Some of their Big 12 rivals are also in the mix for the three-star quarterback still.

"It means a lot," Musser told Cyclone Alert. "I'm very honored and blessed to have that kind of offer. I've been chopping it up with the coaches.

Cyclones facing plenty of competition for Ben Musser

Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of Kansas Jayhawks helmet at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I'm still open to certain schools, such as Iowa State. I'm building relationships with Kansas and Oklahoma State, as well."

Overall, Musser has received 18 scholarship offers and counting. Six of them have come from Pour Four programs, including Iowa State: the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Cincinnati Bearcats, Purdue Boilermakers and Virginia Tech Hokies.

That is a lot of competition already, and he hasn’t even received offers yet from the Kansas Jayhawks and Oklahoma State Cowboys, whom he mentioned as coaching staffs he is building relationships with.

On the 247Sports Composite, Musser is ranked No. 544 nationally and No. 36 amongst quarterbacks. He is ranked No. 61 in the state of Georgia.

He is the fifth quarterback that the Cyclones have made an offer to, with the highest-ranked recruit of the bunch being Andre Adams.

More Iowa State Cyclones Recruiting News: