Iowa State Cyclones Recruit Spoke Highly of Visit to Campus for Kansas Game

The Iowa State Cyclones picked up one of their most impressive victories of the season when they defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 74-56 in front of their faithful fans at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State was able to exact some revenge on Kansas, which handed the Cyclones their first loss of the season on Jan. 13 at Allen Fieldhouse. It was a great all-around performance by the team, with five players scoring in double-figures, and all eight players making at least one basket.

It is the exact kind of performance a coaching staff wants to have following a loss. Iowa State lost the game before that to the TCU Horned Frogs on the road.

An added bonus to such a dominant victory was that recruits for the Class of 2027 were in attendance to see it. One of the players who got to take in the atmosphere was Josiah Harrington, who loved every second of it.

Josiah Harrington loved visit to Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State fans cheer during Iowa State vs. Kansas in the Big-12 conference basketball showdown on Feb. 14, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It was great," Harrington said about his visit to Ames, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "Especially for that type of game. It was a great environment, and I've been looking forward to this for a while now because we've had this (visit) planned."

A native of Eldridge, Iowa, who attends North Scott High School, he has been committed to T.J. Otzelberger and the Cyclones for a while now. He is locked in and is even helping the program add more talent to the Class of 2027.

Alongside Harrington, right next to Cyclone Alley, where the student section is located, was Baboucarr Ann. He is another player Iowa State is pursuing in the Class of 2027 and Harrington has no qualms about trying to persuade him to join the Cyclone family as well.

The recruits got to see just how rowdy Hilton Coliseum can get when the home team is playing at a high level, just as they were against the Jayhawks.

"They played amazing," Harrington added. "And just the environment adds on to that."

It would be great to add Carr to the Class of 2027. Iowa State is also pursuing Donovan Davis, looking to improve their recruiting class around Harrington, who is the current crown jewel for the program.

The North Scott product is viewed as a top 50 player in his class. He is also the fourth highest-ranked recruit to commit to the Cyclones, behind only Omaha Biliew, Tyrese Hunter and Milan Momcilovic.

All three of those players were recruited to Ames by Otzelberger. Alas, Momcilovic is the only one who stayed beyond one season, with Biliew transferring to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Hunter landing with the Texas Longhorns before finishing his career with the Memphis Tigers.

More Iowa State Cyclones Recruiting News: