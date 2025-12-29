Iowa State Cyclones Restocking Depth at Tight End With Multiple Commits

The start of the Jimmy Rogers era with the Iowa State Cyclones got off to a less-than-ideal start, with the number of players who left the program.

Since it was announced that he was replacing Matt Campbell, who accepted the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Cyclones have watched player after player ask for their release from letters of intent and announce they are entering the transfer portal.

A 22-player class on Signing Day is down to seven. 39 players and counting have announced they will enter the portal when it opens on Jan. 2.

That leaves a lot of work for Rogers and his staff, who have begun making strides when it comes to replenishing the depth on the roster. One position that looks to be in great shape with high-upside talent is tight end.

Iowa State adds multiple tight end recruits

An Iowa State Cyclones football helmet is seen during a news conference for the Cheez-It Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the first players to announce they would be remaining with the new coaching staff was Keaton Roskop. He is going to be joined by an intriguing trio of freshmen who have committed to Rogers.

One of the players, Drake DeBaun, is a holdover from Campbell’s recruiting class. A three-star recruit, is being joined in the Class of 2026 by two players who are flipping their commitments from the Washington State Cougars, Rogers’s previous job, to Iowa State.

Drew Byrd, a three-star recruit from Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, Idaho, committed to Washington State back in May. But he is excited to remain with Rogers in a new situation with the Cyclones.

Despite hailing from Idaho, Iowa State is a school that Byrd is already familiar with.

“My family’s all from Iowa,” he said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “I have a bunch of grandparents, their cousins, I mean the whole deal. I’ve been dialed in quite a bit. My dad graduated from Iowa State. We’ve watched a lot of Iowa State football, so when we heard the news, we were pretty excited. I’m really excited to see what it’s all about and get up there.”

The second tight end to follow Rogers from the Cougars to the Cyclones is Luke Galer. He is another three-star recruit from Del Oro High School and hails from Loomis, California.

I am extremely excited to be apart of Iowa state and the Cyclone nation!! God makes no mistakes!! See you all in a few weeks!! Thank you Coach Rogers and the Iowa state staff for believing in me!! @ISURogers3 @Coach_Roehl @BrandonHuffman @ptgraphics0 pic.twitter.com/Y9UPZqZmAs — Luke Galer (@LukeGaler2026) December 29, 2025

Galer had been committed to Washington State since June and signed with the program on Dec. 3. He decommitted on Dec. 28 and committed to the Cyclones the same day, hours after Byrd.

With Benjamin Brahmer and Gabe Burkle both opting to enter the transfer portal, there could be opportunities for DeBaun, Byrd, and Galer right out of the gate.

With so many holes currently to address on the roster, Rogers has to be thrilled knowing he has some talent to work with at tight end and one less thing on his to-do list.

