Jimmy Rogers, Jesse Bobbit Successfully Recruit Player for Third Time to Iowa State

The last few weeks have been difficult for Iowa State Cyclones football fans, with the Jimmy Rogers era getting off to a shaky start.

It wasn’t anything that he was doing. But, with Matt Campbell accepting the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions, players were assessing their futures and making changes to their futures.

A staggering number of players have announced they are entering the transfer portal, with 32 and counting. The Class of 2026 that the Cyclones had with Campbell at the helm was being picked apart as well.

That leaves a lot of work for Rogers and his staff to do, replenishing the talent and depth on the roster. After a tough few weeks, things are starting to turn around for Iowa State with a few recruits beginning to commit to the program.

Iowa State secures commitment from Bradley Esser

One player who recently announced he is committing to the Cyclones is safety-turned-linebacker Bradley Esser. He is someone whom Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit know very well.

This is the third time that the duo has successfully secured a commitment from the Harrisburg, South Dakota, product. When the two were on the staff with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, they pursued Esser.

After moving on to the Washington State Cougars, Esser was recruited once again and committed. Now, the third time’s the charm, Iowa State fans are hoping, with him coming to Ames.

"The biggest thing with Bradley is his size, physicality and multiplicity," Bobbit said when Esser signed at Washington State, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network. "He played safety in high school and transitioned down to linebacker. He's been able to play both [positions]."

He fits the mold of the kind of player Rogers and Bobbit are looking for to anchor the middle of their defense at the second level. Esser has incredible speed, hits with intention and is only going to get bigger and stronger.

A three-star recruit, he was the fourth former Cougar recruit to flip his commitment to Iowa State, following Rogers on his way to Ames. Athlete Malcolm Watkins, offensive lineman Derek Worden and athlete Landon Kalsbeck. Watkins is expected to play wide receiver, and Kalsbeck is expected to play linebacker.

Outside of the stops that Rogers made, Esser received offers from the Northern Iowa Panthers, North Dakota Fighting Hawks, Augustana Vikings and Northwestern Wildcats.

With so many linebackers entering the transfer portal, Esser has a chance to earn playing time immediately in 2026 as a true freshman.

