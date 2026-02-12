Iowa State Cyclones Showing Renewed Interest in Class of 2027 Running Back

With the 2026 roster looking pretty much set, the Iowa State Cyclones football staff has been turning its attention to the Class of 2027.

Given how much time and resources had to be put toward the 2026 roster, head coach Jimmy Rogers is a little behind when it comes to recruiting for the future. However, he and his staff are going a great job of trying to make up for lost time.

Recently, they got back in touch with a running back in the Class of 2027: Isaiah Hansen from Newton High School in Newton, Iowa. He is someone that the previous coaching staff extended an offer to following an eye-catching performance at a camp last summer.

Now, Rogers and his staff are rekindling that pursuit, visiting Hansen last month and keeping in contact with him.

Iowa State renewing pursuit of Isaiah Hansen

Newton Cardinals running backdefensive back Isaiah Hansen (2) runs for a touchdown against Gilbert during the second quarter in the high school football class 4A quarterfinal on Nov. 7, 2025, at Tigers Stadium, Gilbert, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Coach (Jimmy) Rogers and (John Johnson), the running backs coach, came down to see me at school and it was a great first impression,” the Newton running back said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “They seemed really interested in me and they told me that they would love to have a guy like me on the team.”

Listed at 6-feet tall and 190 pounds, Hansen is a dynamic playmaker. He helped his team win 10 games during his junior season, carrying the ball 165 times for 1,337 yards and 18 touchdowns. 15 receptions were added for 216 more yards and another score.

Those impressive skills showed up on tape, which impressed the coaching staff.

“They loved my film and they think I would go good in their offense. They asked me questions about what I think I can improve on and get better at and what I’m looking for in a team.”

From the sound of it, the in-person meeting went very well for the Iowa State contingent. They impressed Hansen, as he revealed just how much of an impact their visit had on him.

Iowa State coaches making positive impression on Isaiah Hansen

Newton's running back Isaiah Hansen (2) runs with the ball against Gilbert during first quarter at Tigers Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Gilbert, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think Coach Rogers is a great guy and someone that people can trust to lead them to victory,” the talented running back said. “Coach Johnson is great. He has a lot of energy and is cool to be around.”

Right now, the Cyclones certainly have a leg up on the competition.

Hansen hasn’t received a scholarship offer from another program yet. According to Rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Northern Illinois Huskies and North Dakota Fighting Hawks have shown some level of interest.

Of course, that could change in an instant. He has yet to receive a ranking from any company in the industry, and should that change, programs will emerge and pursue him.

