Iowa State Cyclones Set to Host Two Pivotal 2026 Prospect
Another big weekend awaits Iowa State Cyclones' head coach Matt Campbell and his coaching staff.
After hosting 13 prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle last weekend, the Cyclones are now set for an additional seven recruits to make the journey to Ames. Luckily for Iowa State fans, Campbell did an impressive job last weekend, as he was able to land Pete Eglitis after his visit.
However, this luck must continue into this weekend for the program with two highly-touted recruits coming to campus in tight end Ian Premer and linebacker Pierce Petersohn.
Both four-star talents are top-five players in their respective states, with Premer being the No. 1 recruiting in the state of Kansas, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. At 6-foot-5, 220 lbs., Premer has a unique build for a pass catcher, but has proven to make it work throughout his time at Great Bend High School.
In his junior season, Premer caught 30 passes for 541 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 18 yards per catch. Campbell is up against the likes of Notre Dame, Kansas and Kansas State, which makes his visit even more important for the Cyclones.
On defense, the recruiting battle for Petersohn is heating up. The two-way star from Minnesota took an official visit to the Golden Golphers on May 30, and will take a visit to Penn State on Jun. 20. Despite seeing time at quarterback for Triton High School, Petersohn has been recruited as a linebacker for multiple power four schools. His instincts in the run game makes him a perfect downhill linebacker at the college level if he continues to build on his frame.
