Iowa State Beats Out Top Schools to Land Titanic 6-foot-7 Recruit
The Iowa State Cyclones have certainly been busy building their roster for 2026, as they have suddenly become quite a national power on the recruiting trail.
Well, Iowa State has now landed its most recent commitment, bagging 6-foot-7 offensive lineman Pete Eglitis, via Connor Ferguson of Cyclone Fanatic.
Eglitis is a three-star recruit who also drew interest from a plethora of big schools such as Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan State, Indiana, Syracuse, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Given that the 285-pound behemoth is a Columbus, Oh. native, you would have thought that the Buckeyes would have had the inside track, but Eglitis decided to give a verbal commitment to Iowa State, which went 11-3 last season, its best mark in school history.
Eglitis is the 95th-ranked player in the state of Ohio, via 247Sports' composite rankings. He visited with the Cyclones on June 6 and obviously felt good enough about the meeting to commit to the squad.
Iowa State has suddenly been flourishing under head coach Matt Campbell, who took the reins at Ames back in 2016. The Cyclones have qualified for bowl games in seven of Campbell's first nine seasons at the helm, most recently defeating Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes in the Pop Tarts Bowl back in December.
Campbell's group is expected to be a major force in the Big 12 once again next season, even though it lost some very key players to the NFL Draft this past April.
We'll see if Iowa State can continue growing its football program over the next several years.
Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage
MORE: Former Iowa State Star Reportedly Makes Surprising Aaron Rodgers Decision
MORE: Iowa State Cyclones Facing One Blatantly Obvious Problem for 2025
MORE: LeBron James Doesn’t Hold Back on Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton
MORE: Iowa State Legend Earns Encouraging NFL MVP Outlook for One Simple Reason
MORE: Former Iowa State Star Named in Huge Trade Rumor With Marquee NFL Team