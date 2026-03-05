Iowa State Is First Stop for Class of 2027 Quarterback Also Visiting Iowa

The Iowa State Cyclones know they have ground to make up with the Class of 2027, and that is exactly what they are doing.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff are working tirelessly to make up for lost time after getting a late start on recruiting for next year. They missed the winter visit dates, which puts them behind other programs around the country, but they are doing what they can to build the future foundation of the team.

The most important position on the field is quarterback. Iowa State did a great job landing veteran Jaylen Raynor in the transfer portal, but he has only one year of eligibility remaining.

Finding a long-term solution under center is important, and it could come in the form of Michael Van Luitgaren. A quarterback in the Class of 2027, he is starting his rounds of official visits, with the Cyclones being first.

Iowa State hosting Michael Van Luitgaren for visit

Iowa State quarterback coach Keith Heckendorf talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Batavia High School product, from Batavia, Illinois, is looking forward to meeting the coaches he has not yet had a chance to interact with.

“I’m really excited to meet all of the coaches. I’ve already met with Coach Heck, but I can’t wait to meet with Coach Rodgers and Coach Roehl,” Vander Luitgaren said, via Greg Smith of Rivals (subscription required).

Having the opportunity to meet with him before any other school does is a major advantage for Iowa State. A first impression could go a long way to eventually steering him in their direction as a commit.

Despite being early on in the process, playing for the Cyclones is something that the talented quarterback revealed he would love to do.

“I have a phone call tonight [March 4] with Coach Saddler as well. I’m most looking forward to getting a feel for the facilities and seeing if it is a good fit for me. I would love to play for Iowa State one day and I’m super excited to get up there on Saturday!” Van Luitgaren said.

Iowa State is hosting a Midwest QB with interest from a number of programs across the Midwest. On dynamic play-making QB Michael Van Luitgaren and his visit to ISU this weekend: https://t.co/uGAOHrPtLR — Alec Busse (@alec_busse) March 4, 2026

Iowa State missed the throwing sessions that were held, but it is fully invested in learning as much about the Batavia product as possible. Finding time for a visit this spring was complicated by his playing on the high school baseball team, but the Cyclones made it work, having him in Ames for a spring practice.

He will get to see firsthand if the Cyclones staff is what he is looking for when he continues his football career.

“I’m looking for a coaching staff that appreciates me and is able to develop a player, especially a quarterback,” Vander Luitgaren said.

Competition for him is going to be fierce. He already has three more visits lined up after his trip to Ames: Eastern Michigan on March 16, Toledo on March 28 and Iowa on April 7.