Iowa State Football Battling Pittsburgh for Class of 2027 OL

The Iowa State Cyclones Class of 2027 took a shocking hit recently with one of their commits, linebacker Keaton Wollan, de-committing from the program.

Less than a month after announcing his commitment to the Cyclones, he has pivoted and decided to commit to the Wisconsin Badgers. That leaves Iowa State with only one commit on the defensive side of the ball in their Class of 2027 currently.

That will assuredly change in the near future when more scholarship offers are made, and players commit. But that hiccup isn’t changing their overall game plan too much, of trying to stock up talent in the trenches.

The Cyclones have made an offer to another offensive lineman, Jeremiah Ogbeifun. Unranked in the Class of 2027, he has another Power Conference offer from the Pittsburgh Panthers, who are considered the early favorites for him.

Iowa State makes offer to Jeremiah Ogbeifun

An Iowa State Cyclones football helmet is seen during a news conference for the Cheez-It Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pittsburgh holds a slight edge in the Rivals Predictions with a 24.2% chance of securing a commitment from the Pickerington Central High School product. Iowa State isn’t too far behind with 21.2%.

Measured at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Ogbeifun certainly has the desired size to handle Power Conference competition on the edge as an offensive tackle. It is fair to assume his athleticism is great as well, since he is a multi-sport athlete.

His bio on X says that he is a forward on the basketball team and a thrower for the track and field squad.

Overall, the Cyclones are the ninth offer that Ogbeifun has received. The other seven are from the Group of 5 schools, with a lot of attention from MAC programs. Five of the offers come from teams in that conference.

The Pickerington Central product is the 16th offensive tackle that head coach Jimmy Rogers and offensive line coach Jake Thornton have extended an offer to. All but three of them and Ogbeifun have yet to commit to a program.

There is already one tackle committed in this class: Koen Hinzman. He is one of three offensive linemen who have committed to Iowa State, along with Will Slagle and Gavin Ericson-Staton.

Alijah Shaw is another potential commit to keep an eye on, with the Cyclones squarely in the mix for him, along with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Right now, the Cyclones are also the favorite for Maddox McGinni, an unranked interior offensive lineman. They are also still in the mix for Luke Starcevic, a four-star recruit from Kindred High School.