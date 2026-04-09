Iowa State Football Receives Commitment From 3-Star Class of 2027 OL

When Jimmy Rogers took over as head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones from Matt Campbell, he made it clear how he wanted to rebuild the roster in his vision.

Starting from the inside out was his game plan. Strengthening the trenches first as the foundation was his goal, and he certainly succeeded in that.

A ton of additions were made in the transfer portal, which will create competition throughout the spring, summer and training camp. The cherry on top is the mix of players who were brought in, as continuity can be built with players having 1 to 4 years of eligibility remaining.

With the 2026 roster set, Rogers and his staff set out to start laying the foundation for the future as well. The offensive line remains a primary focus, and they have bolstered the group with Koen Hinzman.

Koen Hinzman announces commitment to Iowa State

Sep 7, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; An Iowa State Cyclones helmet sits on the sidelines before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

A three-star offensive tackle in the Class of 2027, he has committed to the Cyclones, sharing a post on his X account.

“Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me" After a lot of thought and conversations with my family, Coaches and friends.I'm proud to announce I am committed to lowa State University.

Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and everyone who supported me along the way. This is just the beginning. THIS IS HOME!” he wrote.

A product of Hudson Area High School in Hudson, Michigan, he was a top 1,000 recruit in the Class of 2027, coming in at No. 896 nationally. Rivals Industry Ranking gave him an 84.33 rating, making him the No. 69 offensive tackle and No. 18 player in the state.

Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me" After a lot of thought and conversations with my family, Coaches and friends.I'm proud to announce I am committed to lowa State University.

Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and everyone who supported me… pic.twitter.com/A0ZC1VrXuy — Koen Hinzman (@KoenH54) April 9, 2026

He is the third player to commit to Rogers and Iowa State in the Class of 2027, joining running back Isaiah Hansen and wide receiver Bryson Thompson. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, he believes he is the perfect fit for the system that offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl and offensive line coach Jake Thornton are putting together.

This is a major win for the Cyclones, who had to beat out several Power Four programs to secure a commitment from him. Three Big 12 rivals, the Kansas State Wildcats, Cincinnati Bearcats and Houston Cougars, pursued him, along with the Arkansas Razorbacks of the SEC.

Overall, Hinzman received 11 scholarship offers, but selected Iowa State, feeling it was the best fit for him at this time after he made a visit to Ames last month and the staff made it clear he was a priority target for the program.