Iowa State Football First P4 Offer for Class of 2028 QB

New Iowa State Cyclones head coach Jimmy Rogers has done a great job of setting the tone when it comes to high school recruiting since stepping on campus.

He was behind the eight ball when it came to the Class of 2026, being hired in December to replace Matt Campbell. But he did what he could, bringing some commits over from the Washington State Cougars, who were previously committed to him and the staff.

Things are shaping up well in the Class of 2027, with the Cyclones currently being ranked inside the top 50. That should create a lot of positive momentum for Iowa State as they begin to lay the foundation for the future of the Rogers era.

Of course, the most important position to address for long-term success is quarterback. And the Cyclones are looking to get into the mix early for a Missouri product: Sean Nevills. The Class of 2028 quarterback was making a visit to Ames in Week 1 against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and picked up an offer along the way.

Iowa State makes offer to Sean Nevills

Sep 5, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Jimmy Rogers watches his teams pre-game routine before their game with the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is the second offer that the Rock Bridge Bruins product has received, but it is the first Power Four offer. The other came from the Missouri State Bears.

“It was huge,” said the versatile prospect, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “That was my first one of the season, so I’m nervous, kind of not knowing what to expect, but they probably made that the best they could have made it for me in my first experience.

“The staff was welcoming, everything, like everybody knew my name already, so I didn’t introduce myself much. The coaches were dead set on getting me to be a part of their class, which is great. I felt that throughout the way. You could tell that they brought me there to recruit me and to give me that offer.”

Making a recruit feel that welcome is key to the process. Nevills came away very impressed with the program during his visit, and he got to witness a victory at Jack Trice Stadium, with Iowa State beating Southeast Missouri State 38-10.

Productive opening night for Rock Bridge (@RBBruinsFB) quarterback Sean Nevills Jr. (@Sean_Nevillsjr). He finished with 301 yards & 1 touchdown through the air, complimented by 90 yards on the ground with 2 touchdowns.



A lot of GOOD to build on from Week 1! pic.twitter.com/QIAe2dOjSt — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) August 29, 2026

He is a prospect trending in the right direction. As a sophomore, he started at quarterback at the varsity level, compiling 2,197 yards and 21 touchdowns. However, if he does end up committing to the Cyclones, it may not be as a quarterback.

“He brought me over to talk to him,” Nevills said of his discussion with offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl. “The best thing you can give an athlete is honesty, and he brought me up and was honest. He said, ‘we don’t know what we want you to play; we just know that we want you’.”

Having that kind of honest communication will only help build the relationship between the Class of 2028 athlete and the Iowa State coaching staff. He is a player worth keeping an eye on, because his first visit sounds like it went incredibly well and the Cyclones might be able to secure a commitment before other programs get into the mix.