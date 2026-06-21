Iowa State Football Flips Class of 2027 WR From Houston

The Iowa State Cyclones have been behind the eight-ball a bit when it came to building their 2026 roster and recruiting for the Class of 2027 because of when their coaching change occurred.

Matt Campbell left for the Penn State Nittany Lions in early December and was quickly replaced by Jimmy Rogers. He had a massive undertaking, having to replenish a roster that had more than 50 players enter the transfer portal and a Class of 2026 that had shrunk to six.

When both of those things were taken care of, Rogers and his staff were able to shift their focus to the Class of 2027. It took a little bit of time, but they are now racking up commitments, even getting players to flip.

It isn’t uncommon for players to flip when a coaching change is made, going from the Washington State Cougars to the Cyclones. But, Iowa State was able to recently flip a player from their Big 12 rivals, the Houston Cougars.

Iowa State flips Braylon Lane from Houston

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Houston Cougars helmet at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Class of 2027 wide receiver Braylon Lane is a former Houston commit who is now part of the Cyclones class. He is the 23rd player and third wide receiver to join the mix alongside Bryson Thompson and Max Moser.

This is a big-time addition to the Class of 2027 for offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl and wide receivers coach Derrick Sherman, who previously worked with the Cougars. Lane will bring a different dynamic and skill set to the group.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, he provides the wide receiver group with a different profile. He has much more size than the other recruits, possessing the ability to line up all over the formation.

***FOOTBALL RECRUITING*** BREAKING: Iowa State has flipped 3-star WR Braylon Lane, who jumps from Houston to the Cyclones days after returning from an official visit. He is ISU’s 23rd-known commitment in the 2027 class. Big add for Jimmy Rogers.



PROFILE: https://t.co/SKwqy3TlE8 pic.twitter.com/M3s4ULGAKo — Bill Seals (@williamseals) June 18, 2026

That isn’t something Thompson or Moser are profiled to possess, both being listed under 6 feet tall. Thompson looks the part of a shifty slot receiver, while Moser, a quarterback up until this offseason, will be learning a completely new position.

Lane, a product of C.E. King in Houston, Texas, caught 24 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns. That resulted in him being rated as a three-star player just outside the top 1,000 in the class overall.

His addition to the Class of 2027 is a big one after Iowa State missed out on Bennett Konkey. The four-star player from Geneva, Illinois, committed to the Illinois Fighting Illini on June 16. The Cyclones wasted no time, pivoting to Lane and flipping him from a Big 12 rival in a big recruiting win.