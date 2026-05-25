Iowa State Football Envisions Versatile Role for Priority WR

It is anyone’s guess how the Iowa State Cyclones football team will perform during the 2026 season.

In Year 1 under head coach Jimmy Rogers, the Cyclones are really up against it. The roster was decimated in the transfer portal, with more than 50 players entering it, and so many new faces are part of the operation.

While the first year could be a challenge, things will get easier for Rogers once he gets the roster situated and gets more of his own guys to Ames. It will take some time, but he and the staff are working hard on the recruiting trail to make that happen.

One player who could be part of the puzzle in the future is wide receiver Bennett Konkey. He has turned into a priority target for Iowa State and would bring a ton of versatility to the offense if he were to commit to the program.

Iowa State envisions versatile role for Bennett Konkey

Oct 23, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; General view of helmet used by Iowa State Cyclones against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

“I see myself fitting as an outside and slot receiver for the Cyclones,” Konkey said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “Also, I can run the ball on jet sweeps, so I can fit in a number of ways.”

His speed is an asset that can be used by offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl. Not only has he been performing at a high level on the gridiron, but he excels on the track, producing some impressive sprint times.

Seals shared that Geneva High School star has shone this spring, recording times of 10.25 in the 100-meter dash and 21.15 in the 200-meter dash.

His speed certainly translated to football, where he produced an eye-popping 18.02 yards per reception as a junior. He caught 41 passes for 739 yards and six touchdowns.

A three-star player according to Rivals, with a rating of 87, Iowa State is facing some competition to secure a commitment from him. He has set up two other official visits with Power Conference programs, the Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini.

Konkey will be in Madison on June 5-7, with Wisconsin being the first team he will visit. A trip to Ames will be next, on June 8-10, before finishing things off in Champaign with a visit to Illinois.

He is looking forward to his return to Iowa State after visiting this past fall when the previous coaching staff, headed by Matt Campbell, was still in place.

“I’m excited to meet the rest of the staff and see what the facilities look like,” he said. “I’ve already been to a game there, so I know what the atmosphere is like. It is electric, for sure.”

Rogers and the Cyclones could have an edge in Konkey’s recruitment with his brother already being enrolled at Iowa State, which has provided him the opportunity to see just how energetic the campus can be for football games.