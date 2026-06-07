Iowa State Football Has Big Plans for Commit Josh McCarthy

The Iowa State Cyclones have been securing a lot of commitments from high school players who have recently taken official visits to Ames or have been taking part in camps being held by the football team.

Iowa State now has 14 players committed to the program, as head coach Jimmy Rogers continues to lay the foundation of what the Cyclones will look like in the future. One of those recent commits is Josh McCarthy.

A product of Farmington High School in Missouri, he has been working diligently to secure an offer from a Power-4 program. His performance during camp last week landed him an offer from Iowa State, and he quickly accepted.

The Cyclones are a team that he has had his eyes on for a while. The previous regime, led by head coach Matt Campbell, had been in contact with him about a year ago when he attended one of the camps at Iowa State.

Iowa State has big plans for Josh McCarthy on defense

Iowa State defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit talks to media during the football defensive coaches media opportunity at the university’s Stark Performance Center on Feb. 13, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCarthy made another visit once the coaching change was made, and he took full advantage of the make-or-break opportunity he was presented. Now that he is committed, plans are being put into place on how he will be deployed in the team’s defensive scheme under coordinator Jesse Bobbit.

For now, the plan is to use him at linebacker, converting him from safety.

“They said any safety that’s a big safety that goes down to linebacker, we know they have good hips, so it’s all about now if they can hit and read the box,” McCarthy said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “I think that’s what really helped, and that’s what the coaches are expecting out of me now.”

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 217 pounds, he has the size to line up all over the defense. During his junior year with Farmington, he stuffed the stat sheet.

First and foremost I want to thank God, my MOM and DAD for helping me with everything in life. Coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. After a talk with my parents I am blessed to announce that I am committing to continue my academic and… pic.twitter.com/V6lSvuI4Ph — Josh McCarthy (@joshmccarthy_40) June 5, 2026

He recorded 119 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. In pass coverage, he had five pass breakups while recovering three fumbles, scoring one defensive touchdown. That success should translate to playing linebacker at the next level.

“They’re expecting me to be able to hit really hard and stay on the hip whenever I’m in pass coverage. I’m hoping I can be more like a SAM or a WILL, whatever one blitzes off the edge more. I love to blitz but can easily drop back and cover as well.”

McCarthy has an incredibly bright future with the Cyclones on defense. But if they need him to chip in offensively, he can do that, too. Last season, he caught 17 passes for 507 yards and nine touchdowns as a two-way standout.