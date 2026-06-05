Iowa State Football Bolsters Class of 2027 Defense With Linebacker Commit
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The Iowa State Cyclones knew that they had plenty of work to do when it came to recruiting for the Class of 2027.
Because of when head coach Jimmy Rogers was hired, and the mass exodus from the roster with him replacing Matt Campbell, a lot of focus was on fixing the roster for 2026. The staff did what they could and then turned their attention to recruiting for 2027.
The Cyclones did a good job making up for lost ground and continued building relationships during the spring period. They have continued doing that with official visits starting recently, and players committing from that, along with different camps being held.
The camps are a great opportunity for unheralded prospects to garner some attention. One player who took full advantage of that is linebacker Josh McCarthy, who turned an incredible performance into a scholarship offer and commitment.
Iowa State gets commitment from Josh McCarthy
The Missouri linebacker from Farmington has been working tirelessly to receive a Power-4 offer. Iowa State extended an offer after his performance in camp on June 5, and he wasted no time accepting it.
“I came back up for another camp, and they told me this could be the make-or-break line for me. It was the make line, as they offered me and I committed on the spot. I’ve been thinking about it for a whole year, trying to get an offer from them, and once I got it, there was no hesitation,” McCarthy said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).
He is the first camper from Thursday’s session to commit. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 217 pounds, he is actually quite familiar with the Cyclones.
McCarthy participated in camps when Campbell was still the head coach and made a good enough impression on the new regime that they followed through and made him a scholarship offer that he readily accepted.
“I went to an Iowa State camp last year around this time,” said McCarthy. “It was my first time up, and they told me to switch to linebacker instead of safety, so I switched and I trusted their process. During my junior year, I came up for a game day visit.
“I came back up for another junior day (after the coaching change) and that’s when they had Coach (Jesse) Bobbitt, Coach (Jimmy) Rogers, and (Jon) Schaefer. All three talked to me a good bit and we stayed in touch.”
During his junior year with Farmington, the talented McCarthy stuffed the stat sheet. He recorded 119 tackles, including 33 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, five pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and scored one defensive touchdown.
That is a diverse skill set he brings to the table, capable of filling several different roles, whether it be rushing the passer, dropping into coverage or helping shore up the run defense.
McCarthy even moonlighted as an offensive player. He caught 17 passes for 507 yards and nine touchdowns, dominating the competition on both sides of the ball.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.