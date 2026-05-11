Iowa State Football Is First Division I Offer for Class of 2028 OL

Since taking over as head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones, Jimmy Rogers has made one thing clear: this team’s identity is going to be built on physicality, and that starts in the trenches.

There may not have been a positional group that needed more work than the offensive line. Every starter from the 2025 season and some key rotational pieces aren’t returning in 2026, whether it be because of a transfer or eligibility being exhausted.

Rogers and his staff got to work rebuilding the depth chart, bringing in players from every level of college football. Whether it be Power Conference transfers, guys from the FCS level or JUCO, no stone was left unturned.

That same level of ferocity has been used on the recruiting trail. The Cyclones are looking to build for the future, placing a lot of focus on the offensive line when it comes to high school recruiting as well.

Iowa State makes offer to Lucas Goodrich

Iowa State offensive line coach Jake Thornton talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The latest player to be in Iowa State’s target is Lucas Goodrich, a product of Iowa City High School. Not currently ranked at any of the industry evaluators, Iowa State is looking to get in early on his recruitment as the first Division 1 program to offer him a scholarship.

He shared the news on his X account, thanking Cyclones offensive line coach Jake Thornton in his post. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, he certainly has the size to succeed at the next level in the trenches.

Goodrich possesses incredible athleticism for a player of his size as a multi-sport athlete. He is also part of the track and field team and plays basketball. A star across many disciplines athletically, he succeeds as much in the classroom as he does on the playing field, with a 4.06 GPA, per his bio on X.

Iowa State doesn’t have a player committed in the Class of 2028 yet, but they have been doing plenty of legwork when recruiting players who are finishing up their sophomore year of high school.

Blessed to receive a scholarship offer from Iowa State University! Huge thank you to @CoachThornton61 and the entire @CycloneFB staff for believing in me. Thank you @mooremt09 and @CityHighFB for pushing me every day. #TheSTANDARD #RollClones pic.twitter.com/EBIbaaWerp — Lucas Goodrich (@LucasAGoodrich) May 11, 2026

The Cyclones have re-offered Reese Wilmes and are pursuing Cooper Clark, who is drawing interest from the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas State Wildcats.

Eventually, focus will shift to looking to close the deal with some of those recruits in the Class of 2028, just like what has happened with members in the Class of 2027, where Iowa State has already secured commitments from three offensive linemen.

Will Slagle, Koen Hinzman and Gavin Ericson-Staton have all committed to play for Rogers and Thornton in Ames next year. That follows a Class of 2026, which includes three more offensive linemen: interior lineman Kingston Fotualii and offensive tackles Benjamin Makelela and Derek Worden.