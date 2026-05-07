Iowa State Football Lands 8th Commitment in Class of 2027

The Iowa State Cyclones have done a great job on the recruiting front over the last few weeks, using their spring session as a springboard to secure commitments from players.

It is still early in the process, but first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers is finding a lot of success when it comes to high school recruiting. The team’s future looks to be quite bright, with another prospect announcing their commitment to the program.

Three-star defensive lineman Zivad Robinson committed to Iowa State after an in-home visit from defensive line coach Jalon Bibbs. Things materialized quickly for the Camden High School product.

The Cyclones were the first Power Conference program to make him an offer when he traveled to Ames to take in one of the spring practices on April 14. Just a few weeks later, he is now committed to the program.

Iowa State secures commitment from Zivad Robinson

Sep 7, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; An Iowa State Cyclones helmet sits on the sidelines before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

“He came to my school earlier, because my head coach wanted to give him the business to make sure he is the right coach for me and the school was right for me,” said Robinson, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “That was pretty good. I had workouts outside, then came home. Coach Bibbs came over and was talking with my dad and mom. We had some chicken and were just talking about football and the school and how I would fit in.”

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, he also received offers from the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, South Dakota Coyotes, Montana State Bobcats, Eastern Michigan Eagles and North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

Robinson is the second player on the defensive side of the ball in the Class of 2027 to commit to the Cyclones, following linebacker Keaton Wollan. He is the second player to commit in the last week after tight end Joe Vinyard, a three-star player as well, announced his decision on May 2.

Now that he knows where he will be playing as a freshman next year, Robinson feels as if a weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

NEW: Iowa State just landed 6-4, 280-pound DL Zivad Robinson from Minneapolis — their 8th commit of 2027 👀



Robinson made his decision during an in-home visit with coach Jalon Bibbs



Story: https://t.co/bm9IseLKSd pic.twitter.com/UAXz4UbqNM — Bill Seals (@williamseals) May 7, 2026

“I was thinking I wanted to come in soon, so I would have my spot and I wouldn’t have coaches running in and out of my school anymore,” he said. “This is a blessing. You get recruited by schools, but Iowa State just felt like home to me. It felt like a weight lifted off my shoulders. I know like I’ll be taken care of spiritually, physically and mentally with all the guys they on the staff. I knew it was a spot for me.”

Rogers and defensive coordinator Jessee Bobbit have to be thrilled that he committed when he did. His arrow was pointing up after a productive junior year in which he recorded 60 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, two sacks, five forced fumbles, three pass breakups and one blocked field goal attempt.

Other programs would have certainly started flooding him with offers, but he is thrilled to be attending Iowa State in the future.