Iowa State Football Joins Kansas State Pursuing 3-Star DL

The Iowa State Cyclones are moving into the next phase of their offseason plans now that their first sessions of spring practices have concluded under first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers.

There are going to be a lot of recruits visiting Ames in the coming weeks and months, with Rogers and his staff looking to lay the foundation for the future of the program. There is a lot of work to do in that regard, especially with the Class of 2027.

Iowa State would love to continue securing commitments from high school players ahead of their senior seasons. One player who recently received an offer from the Cyclones is Brenham Cherne.

A three-star player from Melissa High School in Melissa, Texas, he revealed on his X account that Iowa State has extended him a scholarship offer. As he shared in the post, this is the ninth Division I offer that he has received, which includes one of the Cyclones’ biggest rivals: the Kansas State Wildcats.

Iowa State makes offer to defensive lineman Brenham Cherne

Iowa State defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit talks to media during the football defensive coaches media opportunity at the university’s Stark Performance Center on Feb. 13, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas State made its offer to him on Feb. 14, 2026, and was the first and only Power Conference program to do so before Iowa State. Cherne also received offers from the Arkansas State Red Wolves and Texas State Bobcats on April 27, along with one from the Cyclones.

With experience playing on both sides of the ball, based on his bio on X, it would be fair to assume Iowa State is planning to use him on the defensive side of the ball.

He tagged Cyclones defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit in the post as the person he spoke to and received the offer from. Cherne also tagged the defensive coordinator at Melissa High School, Matt Spann.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 270 pounds, he was incredibly productive during his junior year along the defensive line. He finished with 60 tackles, six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks while helping his team reach the Texas 5A D-II state semifinals.

With an 84 composite rating, Cherne is ranked No. 1,284 in the Class of 2027. He is No. 140 amongst players at his position and is ranked No. 159 in the state of Texas. 247Sports has him ranked slightly better at No. 138 amongst defensive linemen and No. 155 in the state.

Building through the trenches, Rogers believes, is a recipe for success on the field. He has certainly lived up to that, with half of his commitments in the Class of 2027 being offensive linemen: Will Slagle, Koen Hinzman and Gavin Ericson-Staton.

As things currently stand, there is only one commit on the defensive side of the ball: linebacker Keaton Wollan. There will certainly be more to come, and the defensive line is an area that could be upgraded.

Out of the 10 players at the position currently on the roster, three are seniors, and Rogers will assuredly look to keep the pipeline stocked with talent.