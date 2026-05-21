Iowa State Football Jumps Illinois on Hosting Schedule for Class of 2027 TE

The Iowa State Cyclones know that they have to make up for lost time when it comes to recruiting for the Class of 2027.

Because of when their coaching change occurred, they didn’t get the entire winter to lay the foundation with high school juniors. Instead, their focus was on filling out the Class of 2026 and adding to the roster gutted by the transfer portal for this upcoming fall.

Now that things are situated for that, it is all systems go for recruiting in the Class of 2027. One player who they are moving things quickly along with is Cade Newman, a tight end from Ankeny Centennial High School.

An in-state local product, the Cyclones are going to have to beat out the Illinois Fighting Illini for his services. The Big Ten program has an official visit set for June 5, but Iowa State somehow managed to jump the line.

Iowa State made offer, sets up visit date with Cade Newman

Iowa State tight end coach Seth Hestness talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cyclones, who made an offer to Newman on May 18, have already set up an official visit date with him as well. He will be in Ames on May 28, giving Rogers and his staff a chance to land a commitment before he even makes it to Champaign.

"It really meant a lot when Coach (Tyler) Roehl sat me down," Newman said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "We had a really good conversation. It really meant a lot. I grew up going to Cyclone games, so receiving that offer, and their belief in me, it was just incredible."

Growing up less than a half hour away from Jack Trice Stadium, this could really be a dream come true for Newman, at least for his family members. He comes from a long line of Cyclones, with his uncle being a former engineering student at the school. His grandparents are also devout fans.

Getting to inform his family that Iowa State extended him an offer meant a lot to the talented tight end.

"Growing up, being a part of the fan base, how much they care and having that opportunity," Newman said, "One day, I could play in front of this fan base, and it would just be an incredible, incredible thing. My parents on my dad's side are the biggest Cyclone fans, it's unreal. It's just a really awesome thing to hear that I was offered a scholarship."

A three-star player, this looks to be a two-horse race currently between the Cyclones and the Fighting Illini. He has 19 total offers, including one more Power Four program in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

However, at this point, Iowa State and Illinois are the only teams that have set up an official visit date to bring Newman in.